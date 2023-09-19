‘Super dirty’: Cowboys star Micah Parsons skewers Henry Blackburn’s ‘malicious’ hit on Colorado’s Travis Hunter

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons was not a fan of the hit on Travis Hunter on Saturday.

As the Colorado Buffaloes hosted Colorado State in college football, Hunter caught a pass and was hit by Henry Blackburn. The hit was violent and many thought it was dirty. He ultimately was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but wasn't ejected from the game.

After the hit, Hunter stayed down on the field and tried to play one more snap before leaving the game for good. It's been revealed that Hunter will be out for multiple weeks, and speaking on "The Edge" podcast, Micah Parsons said Blackburn should have been ejected:

“I thought that guy should’ve got ejected. That was something that you hate to see in football. If you watch this, the ball’s down, he let go of the play.

"The fact that he went around his own player and hit Travis Hunter is malicious intent and super dirty. This guy doesn’t deserve to be on no football league.”

Blackburn has received a ton of backlash for the hit, and many agree that the Colorado State safety should have been ejected. Instead, Blackburn was able to continue to play the game, and Hunter will now be on the sidelines for quite some time.

Since the hit, Colorado State's athletic director Joe Parker revealed Henry Blackburn and his family have received death threats. After the game, Blackburn and his mother's phone numbers were published on the internet, as well as Blackburn's campus address and his family's home address.

Colorado State also announced there will be no punishment for Henry Blackburn after his hit on Travis Hunter, despite Micah Parsons and others calling it dirty.

Micah Parsons off to a hot start for the Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and is one of the best pass rushers in the league.

Through two weeks, Parsons already has three sacks, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. He has been a key part of the Dallas Cowboys' dominant defense that has only allowed 10 points through two weeks.

Dallas will head to Arizona to play the Cardinals in Week 3 before hosting the New England Patriots. With the Cardinals expected to struggle this season, this could be a big day for the Cowboys' defense.