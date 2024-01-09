Who is Kalen DeBoer’s daughter? More about Washington HC’s personal life

Kalen DeBoer has led the Washington Huskies to the national championship game, just a step away from the title. He inherited a struggling program in November 2021 and has since led the Huskies to two straight top 10 finishes in his two seasons. On Monday night, he could become the first Washington coach to win a national title since Don James more than three decades ago.

DeBoer's success has certainly made the fans fall in love with him. But he isn't the only person connected to sports in his family.

Who is Washington HC Kalen DeBoer’s daughter?

Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer has two daughters, Alexis DeBoer and Avery DeBoer.

Alexis plays softball for Bellevue High School in Kirkland, a 28-minute drive from Seattle. And her plans for the future include playing for the Huskies women's softball team.

Alexis signed with the Huskies in November and will join the team after graduating from high school this year. And the Huskies aren't just getting a pitcher, but a decent hitter as well. Last season, she hit 14 home runs, averaging .683. She was also named first-team All-State in her junior year.

Alexis DeBoer talked about the "championship culture" in Washington as the main motivator behind signing with the Huskies. And a 30-second stroll as this distance between the father-daughter duo certainly is also a bonus though.

Who is the wife of the Washington Huskies football coach Kalen DeBoer?

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer’s wife is Nicole DeBoer. Nicole was born and raised in Sioux Falls. She was a high school and college basketball player. The couple got married in 2001 when Kalen was coaching at Sioux Falls. Nicole is a homemaker and has been dedicated to raising the couple's two daughters.

Where did Kalen DeBoer coach before UW?

Before joining the Washington Huskies in November 2021, Kalen DeBoer coached at Fresno State. That was his first head coaching gig since 2009.

DeBoer has also been the offensive coordinator for the Indiana Hoosiers and Eastern Michigan, among others.

DeBoer has had a great record in the two full seasons with the Huskies. He inherited a 4-8 team at the end of the 2021 season and has led them to a No. 8 in 2022 and a No. 2 ranking in 2023.

Can he become the first Washington head coach to win the national title since 1991?

