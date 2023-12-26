Who are the Kansas-UNLV announcers today on ESPN? All about the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game's coverage team

In the upcoming 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, fans will get treated to a faceoff between Kansas and UNLV. It can be safe to say that both the Jayhawks and Rebels may have aspired to a more favorable conclusion to their season. But these two teams are still in the Bowl – and that is already a feat in itself.

Following a close overtime loss in the Liberty Bowl last season, the Jayhawks are likely motivated to wrap up this season on a positive note. A victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl would mark their ninth win and pave the way for a post-Christmas matchup in Phoenix. But they'll have to deal with a ghost of the past in UNLV head coach Barry Odom.

The reason? Well, Odom served as the defensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks last year – the very team that beat Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Furthermore, the connection is heightened by Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks' quarterback, who delivered impressive performances in that Bowl game against Odom's former team (via Sports Illustrated).

With Daniels potentially heading to the NFL soon, the Jayhawks aim to offer UNLV a memorable parting gift. The stage is set for the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, leaving the intriguing question of which team will emerge victorious in this contest.

Who are the Guaranteed Rate Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the Kansas versus UNLV clash will be led by Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, and Stormy Buonantony. The voices on ESPN radio will be Jorge Sedano and Max Starks.

What time is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game Today?

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is set for a 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Kansas vs UNLV game today?

With how Kansas has performed all year, Jayhawks fans (and perhaps even Rebels fans) should expect the scoreboard to be lit up. The Jayhawks’ offense has been nothing short of impressive this season, as they averaged 33.6 points per game.

A good chunk of their points have been on the ground too, with them being #9 in rush play percentage and yards per rush. With Jalon Daniels out, Kansas is turning to another two-way threat at QB: Jason Bean, whose promotion to starter immediately paid off.

For the season, Bean managed to throw for 1,681 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Aside from that, he's also been quite good at taking care of the football and switching to the running game when needed (259 yards on 41 carries with three TDs for the year). So it's safe to assume that whatever UNLV throws at the Jayhawks on defense, they'll be able to adapt and keep things close.

But will UNLV's defense hold against Kansas' running attack? The short answer: probably not. Defending the ground game was never the Rebels' strong suit all year, as they've never been able to crack even the top 70 on this end of the floor. They're relatively better at defending the pass, and with Kansas' passing game being okay at best, perhaps that's something they could exploit.

