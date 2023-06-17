Who are Kliff Kingsbury's parents, Tim and Sally Kingsbury? Taking a closer look at the family and a father-son gridiron relationship

USC Trojans assistant coach Kliff Kingsbury has built a solid reputation in the football world with a coaching career that has taken him across the amateur and professional levels.

Before venturing into coaching, Kingsbury had a colorful time as a football player both at the high school and college levels. He got drafted into the NFL, where he had a brief stint with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl ring.

The smoke of Kingsbury’s football career success isn’t without a fire. His family background has been very instrumental to his initial flair for the game and the subsequent success he has enjoyed playing it and coaching others to play it.

Meeting Kliff Kingsbury’s parents

Kliff Kingsbury’s parents figured prominently in his life. His father, Tim Kingsbury, was the first football role model the young Kliff had as a child. Tim was a high school football coach at New Braunfels High School, where Kliff also attended and played high school football. He was also the Physical Education teacher.

Arizona Cardinals v Denver Broncos

Kliff’s mother, Sally, was also a teacher and an aerobics tutor. She was the captain of the Strutters when she attended college at Southwest Texas State University. She and her husband, Tim, had two sons - Kliff and Klint. As the boys grew older, Sally quit her job to fully focus on raising them.

The influence of Kliff Kingsbury’s parents on him

Kliff Kingsbury had the opportunity to observe his father’s football activities as a child closely. The countless hours he spent watching his father guide his team influenced young Kliff to develop an interest in the sport quickly. This interest grew into an unmistakable talent as he grew up. Kingsbury ended up playing for his father in high school before advancing to Texas Tech for college.

As talented as he was, Kliff’s parents made sure he focused on his academics as much as he did on his game. This is understandable, as both his parents are teachers. Therefore, his interest in learning has always been present, and it is no surprise that he finished high school third in his class and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Texas Tech.

Unfortunately, Kliff’s mother, Sally, passed away in December 2005 at just 53 years of age. It is evident from Kliff Kingsbury's success that family background goes a long way in shaping children for success in their future.

