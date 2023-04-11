Kliff Kingsbury, who was recently fired by the Arizona Cardinals, has landed a new job. He will be joining Lincoln Riley's staff at USC and will be working with the quarterbacks on the team.

Caleb Williams, who is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, also plays for USC. Some believe the acquisition of Kingsbury could be detrimental to his progress as a quarterback.

After it was announced that Kingsbury would be joining USC, fans on social media flamed the former Cardinals head coach. Here's how social media reacted to it:

Amy Trask @AmyTrask @TomPelissero And the same Kliff Kingsbury who was at USC for a nanosecond before leaving for Arizona - and yes I know you know this, just sharing my reaction when I read your tweet - and hi Tom. @TomPelissero And the same Kliff Kingsbury who was at USC for a nanosecond before leaving for Arizona - and yes I know you know this, just sharing my reaction when I read your tweet - and hi Tom. https://t.co/8VR7ZatfYS

Michael Salfino @MichaelSalfino @TomPelissero If he gets fired quickly, maybe he’ll land another NFL HC job. @TomPelissero If he gets fired quickly, maybe he’ll land another NFL HC job.

Tanner Phifer @TannerPhiferNFL @TomPelissero Going back to a division where he’ll be viewed as a “guru”. @TomPelissero Going back to a division where he’ll be viewed as a “guru”.

Payton Peterson @Payton1Peterson @TomPelissero Wonder if he will bail out like he did last time 🤣 @TomPelissero Wonder if he will bail out like he did last time 🤣

Kliff Kingsbury was named USC's coordinator a few years back, but in a span of just 43 days, he was later named the Arizona Cardinals head coach. Although the Kingsbury Cardinals looked good for some time, rumors later emerged about Kyler Murray not being happy with him.

The Cardinals finished last season with a poor record of 4-13, and Kingsbury was fired. Jonathan Gannon, the former defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, was hired as his replacement.

Now at USC, the former Cardinals head coach has a chance to redeem himself, and he can work his way back to an NFL job if he wants to.

Kliff Kingsbury might eventually end up improving Caleb Williams

Kliff Kingsbury and Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

While some think that Kliff Kingsbury could plateau Caleb Williams' growth as a quarterback, the former Cardinals HC could eventually help him become even better.

Kingsbury was Patrick Mahomes' head coach when he was in college, and Williams is deemed by many as the player who replicates Mahomes the most. Since Kingsbury has had the experience of working with a similar quarterback, he could boost his development, which would make Williams one of the best draft prospects to ever head into the draft.

If Caleb Williams continues to improve under Kingsbury, then the coach will also gain back some of the respect that he lost while working with Kyler Murray. The USC quarterback is the type of player who wouldn't cause any trouble, which is why this could be the best move for all parties involved.

