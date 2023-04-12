Who is Mark Taylor? Georgia football trainer's racist remarks, problematic past behavior explored

Georgia football trainer Mark Taylor has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons after multiple videos of him using racist language surfaced on social media.

Amid the backlash that Taylor has received online, the football fraternity has been curious to learn more about his past. Some were even shocked when they realized that the foul-mouthed trainer works with up-and-coming athletes, most of whom are black.

Taylor is a Georgia-based football trainer from Houston County. He is also the owner of Speed Edge Sports, a business in Macon, Georgia, training prospective college athletes. His training camp operates out of a space rented from a local Christian school.

However, Taylor has had a history of problematic behavior.

According to reports, Taylor was a long-time teacher in the Houston County School District. However, a district spokesperson confirmed that he had not taught within the district since 2007 after being banished and put on probation for stalking a teacher.

One student's mother alleged that he once referred to her daughter as a "redbone." Meanwhile, other parents have also complained about Taylor's behavior with black athletes and how they are treated differently.

Taylor has a Twitter profile, but he hasn't been too active on it recently. His bio claims that he played at the University of Georgia and that he is a six-time Georgia High School Association Coach of the Year.

On his Facebook page, he has uploaded pictures alongside various black athletes, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida’s former coach Dan Mullen, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

There is no information on Taylor's personal life or whether he has children. But it appears that he keeps himself fit with outdoor activities.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was revealed that Central Fellowship Christian Academy cut ties with Taylor's business after his racist remarks in a video went viral.

Mark Taylor's racist rants investigated further

Mark Taylor has come under fire for racist remarks

Mark Taylor came under fire after social media footage of him using racial slurs against the metropolis of Atlanta went viral.

In multiple video clips, Taylor was seen joking about getting someone to hunt and hang black people in Atlanta. He also implies that the city has too many black people in it.

In one video, Mark Taylor is heard saying:

"Staying at the Omni hotel over by the CNN. Ain’t seen a white person in sight. Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is black. Every car beside me is black. They can have Atlanta. It used to be a fun place to come to up here. They can have that place right here."

He is believed to be talking to a person named Ro in the videos.

“Look at that n***** try and pull out in front of me right here. Hey, did you see that – that tree right there. Do you see that tree right there. Ro will hang you from that tree,”

In another video, Mark Taylor records himself in a hotel room. The clip then takes a turn for the worse, as he begins ranting about bringing up chicken wings, a “redbone,” and a “white girl” at a “cheap rate”.

“Got the Glock by the bed. Yeah, let me go, room service, I need yall n****** to bring chicken wings and two h***, referencing a derogatory term for women."

Local news authorities have called, emailed, and stopped by Taylor’s house for comment, but he has declined to respond.

