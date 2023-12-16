Who are Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State announcers today on ABC? All about CFB Cure Bowl game's coverage team

For the 2023 edition of the Cure Bowl, Miami (OH) and Appalachian State will lock horns to see who's the better team after both teams have had relatively good regular seasons. While neither of them is going to the CFP anytime soon, this Bowl game should be more than enough to give them something to look forward to heading into the offseason.

Miami (OH) is heading into this game having won five straight games en route to an 11-2 win-loss record. As for the Mountaineers, their 8-5 record is hiding the fact they were a relatively good 6-3 in in-conference play. But things could be quite close in this game due to specific factors which will be discussed further.

Either way, regular season records don't matter in this Cure Bowl. That said, who's coming out on top come game day?

Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State Announcers Today

The Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State clash at the Cure Bowl will be broadcast by Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Kris Budden (sidelines).

What time is the Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State Game Today?

The Cure Bowl featuring Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State Game Today?

As previously mentioned, there is potential for this game to be close--down to a last play in the final minute kind of close. Pundits are saying that these two teams are more or less evenly matched, but things could go in Miami's way if it comes down to a kick (via Sports Illustrated). That's because the RedHawks have Lou Goza Award-winning kicker Graham Nicholson, who's never missed any of his 26 field goal attempts.

But of course, that will only be possible if Miami's defense holds up against App State's offense. The Mountaineers are among the highest-scoring teams in the nation, featuring a relatively balanced air and ground attack--though it's clear they're far better in the former.

QB Joey Aguilar is in the midst of a historic individual season and will be critical in Appalachian State's passing attack. But he will have to contend with the 12th-best team in the country in terms of sack percentage, who's also ranked 16th in opponent yards per pass. Miami's QB situation, on the other hand, is not doing well after losing starter Aveon Smith to the transfer portal. They'll have to rely on youngsters Henry Hesson and Maddox Kopp to pick up the slack.

