Who are NBC's college football studio announcers for 2023 games? All you need to know

Get ready for some familiar voices as NBC is bringing back its seasoned college football announcers for 2023. While some may find it repetitive, it's actually a good thing. It's like indulging in comfort food, but instead of pizza, it's sports announcers that will make you feel at home.

But we're getting off-topic here. So without further ado, here are the men and women calling the games for NBC, including Peacock, because those two networks are a bit of a harmonious whole at the moment. Let's begin!

NBC college football announcers for 2023

Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kathryn Tappen

This trio will be leading the show Big Ten Saturday Nights on the network for this college football season. Eagle will be handling play-by-play, Blackledge will serve as the analyst, and Tappen will be the sideline reporter.

Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson

Collinsworth (play-by-play), Garrett (analyst), and Stephenson (sideline reporter) will be covering Notre Dame football exclusively, as well as select Big Ten football games.

Mike Tirico, Chris Simms, Lewis Johnson

The trio of Tirico, Simms, and Johnson will handle play-by-play, analysis, and sideline reporting respectively. They will be covering the start of the Big Ten season, with the game pitting East Carolina vs. Michigan.

Brendan Burke, Paul Burmeister, Andrew Siciliano, Joshua Perry, Michael Robinson, Kyle Rudolph, Anthony Herron, Caroline Pineda

This massive team composed of play-by-play announcers (Burke, Burmeister, Siciliano), analysts (Perry, Robinson, Rudolph, Herron), and lone sideline reporter Caroline Pineda will be exclusively calling Big Ten college football games.

Additional NBC college football announcers for 2023

Aside from the main roster of NBC college football announcers for 2023 listed above, the network/s will also bring a few other extra helping voices to soup up their coverage.

Nicole Auerbach

Auerbach has been covering college football and basketball for 12 years. She joins the NBC/Peacock team as a lead CFB insider and will appear on B1G College Countdown.

Terry McAulay

A former referee who spent 20 seasons in the NFL, McAulay will lend his expertise as a college football rules analyst.

Reggie Smith

Smith is a 14-year veteran referee in the Big 12 and Big Ten. He will be joining McAulay as a fellow college football rules analyst.