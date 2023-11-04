Who are the Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Bedlam Game announcers Today on ABC? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

The Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game of Week 10 will be the final game of the Bedlam Series for a long time. Since Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC next year, the rivalry series will come to an indefinite pause.

The Oklahoma Sooners have been performing well and sit at the top of the Big 12 rankings. Their seven-game winning streak came to an end last weekend when the Kansas Jayhawks emerged victorious in a close game with a 38-33 final score. Can the Sooners emerge as conference champions in their last season in the Big 12?

On the other hand, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are in close pursuit sitting in second place in the Big 12 rankings. Both these teams have put up a 4-1 record in the conference, while the Cowboys lost two games so far this campaign. Last weekend, they dismantled Cincinnati 45-13. Now coach Mike Gundy and his team will be looking to build on this winning momentum.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game announcers

The Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game will be broadcast on the ABC Network. Fans can catch all the actions of the game from the comfort of their home. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app.

The ABC crew for the Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Bedlam game will include Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill. Pasch will cover the game play-by-play, while Dvoracek will act as the studio analyst. On the other hand, Tom Luginbill will be in the stadium covering the game live as a sideline reporter.

What time is the Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game today?

The Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game is slated to kick off at around 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, the home turf of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

What to expect in the Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game?

Over the years, the Bedlam series has given fans several memorable moments whenever these two teams locked horns on the field.

However, this Week 10 game between OU and OSU will have a major implication in deciding who moves on to the Big 12 conference game.

Bedlam’s Greatest Games Football

The Sooners need to recuperate after their first defeat last weekend. They possess a decent defensive line, but by no means will it be easy against a rushing attack led by Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon. The Cowboys are currently ranked fourth nationally in yards per rushing attempt.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in this final Bedlam game before Oklahoma leaves for the SEC?