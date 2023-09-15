Robert Shivers looks to have moved on following the alleged plot by his wife on his life. The former Auburn football player now has a new girlfriend, marking a new chapter in his romantic life. Shiver is currently dating popular reality television star Savannah Chrisley.

While his wife, Lindsay Shiver, remains in custody, Shiver has filed for a divorce from the former beauty pageant contestant and Auburn cheerleader. This will end their long-term relationship which started during their days at Auburn University.

Who is Robert Shiver's new girlfriend, Savannah Chrisley?

Savannah Chrisley is a well-known American reality TV personality. She gained fame for her appearances on the USA Network's show "Chrisley Knows Best" from 2014 to 2021, as well as the spinoff series "Growing Up Chrisley," which aired from 2019 to 2021.

Chrisley said she is dating Robert Shiver on a recent episode of the “Viall Files” podcast on Thursday. After revealing Shiver's identity, she said:

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine. It was a thing. He’s a normal person, and I love it.”

Savannah, the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, who are incarcerated for bank fraud and tax evasion, playfully mentioned that she doesn't have reservations about dating someone associated with an attempted murder case.

"Dude, I have the government coming after me. I'm good," she joked, emphasizing her belief in the principle that a person is "innocent until proven guilty" when it comes to the case in question.

Like Robert Shiver, Savannah Chrisley is also giving love another chance following her previous relationship. The television personality’s relationship with Shiver blossomed after she and Nic Kerdiles went their separate ways in 2020 following their nearly two-year engagement.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles started dating in November 2017 and got engaged in December 2018. In September 2020, the “Chrisley Knows Best” anchor announced on Instagram that she and her ex-fiancé had ended their relationship.

"You've all been wondering...so here it is: Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it's not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder.”

Lindsay Shiver to reappear in court

Lindsay Shiver is set to appear in the Bahamas court on Oct. 5 to resume the attempted murder trial. She and her two accomplices in the suspected crime appeared in court in July before acting chief magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Upon learning about Robert Shiver's intention to file for divorce, Lindsay Shiver allegedly conspired with her lover and a hitman to execute a murder plot. However, their plan was foiled when Bahamas police stumbled upon their scheme, resulting in its failure.

Lindsay Shiver could face a jail sentence if she is found guilty of the murder attempt charges. She was not obligated to enter a plea in her first court appearance in July.