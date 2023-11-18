Who are the Rutgers-Penn State announcers Today on FS1? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

Week 12 of high-octane college football action continues with this matchup featuring Rutgers vs Penn State. This in-conference game features two different teams on not-so-opposite fortunes.

With previews, it is clear who people are picking to win. That team a lot of people are picking is clearly Penn State. Sitting comfortably in third place at the top half of the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions are in no trouble of relinquishing their spot whatsoever. This is even if they lost their recent matchup to Michigan at home.

Rutgers, on the other hand, is the clear underdog. But this doesn't mean they're a bad team at all. At 6-4 on the year, the Scarlet Knights are tied with Maryland for fourth in the Big Ten East. They're already doing better than they did last year, but of course, this likely isn't still what they wanted. Aside from that, they've also lost their last two games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Safe to say, going into Beaver Stadium (where the Nittany Lions are 5-1) for the Scarlet Knights is the stuff of sports nightmares.

Rutgers vs Penn State game announcers

The game announcers for the game on FS1 will be Chris Myers and Robert Smith. Myers will be handling play-by-play duties, while Smith will serve as an analyst.

What time is the Rutgers vs Penn State game today?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will clash against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at 12 PM ET.

What to expect in the Rutgers vs Penn State game?

Penn State is the clear favorite for this game, and one of the biggest things in their favor is Rutgers' tendency to turn the ball over (via DefiantTakesFootball).

The Scarlet Knights are at a lowly 86th in the nation in terms of interceptions thrown %. This could be made even more glaring by the Nittany Lions' defense, which ranks within the top five in opp PPG, yards/game, points/play, and yards/play.

Not a lot of teams can do what they do on the defensive end, and they'll surely be able to give Rutgers' offense nightmares on the field come game day. For this specific matchup, fans will see one of the best defensive teams go up against one of the worst. This is the reason why things seem clear in terms of the potential result.