Who are UTSA vs Marshall announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl game's coverage team

They say that offense wins games; defense wins championships. These two critical facets of the game will be on full display in the 2023 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, which will feature UTSA Roadrunners vs Marshall Thundering Herd.

UTSA is one of the highest-scoring teams, averaging 31.7 points per game. It is ranked 37th in the entire nation and is more than good enough to challenge Marshall's defense. They are 39th in total yards per game, 49th in passing yards, and 48th in rushing yards.

On the other hand, the Thundering Herd really can't hope to match them point for point (only 23.3 PPG), so they need to pull out all the stops--literally. They will again have to rely on their elite third down (19th) and red zone defense (7th) to come away with the victory.

With these numbers to provide some context, who will win the 2023 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl featuring UTSA vs Marshall?

UTSA vs Marshall announcers today

The broadcast for the UTSA vs Marshall clash will be led by Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), and Dawn Davenport (sidelines). The voices on the Bowl Season radio will be Toby Rowland, Elvis Gallegos, and Chris Mycoskie.

What time is the UTSA vs Marshall game today?

The Scooter's Coffee Bowl is set for a 9 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the UTSA vs Marshall game today?

As previously mentioned, UTSA vs Marshall at the Frisco Bowl will be headlined by a clash of offense against defense. The Roadrunners and the Thundering Herd are not quite the extremes of either end of the field, but they made these facets of the game their mentalities.

A total of seven players headline the attack for UTSA. They are led by senior QB Frank Harris (2,506 yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions), who's also a prolific rusher (323 yards, four touchdowns). His passing targets will be WRs Joshua Cephus, Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, and Devin McCuin. Not to mention, RBs Kevorian Barnes, Robert Henry, and Rocko Griffin will also be there.

It's a high-octane offense throughout, punctuated by a two-way starting QB who can tackle Marshall's defense any way he wants. But of course, the Thundering Herd will look to shore things up on this end of the field and keep it hard for the Roadrunners to score on them. They only allowed opponents 28.2 points and have also tallied a total of 33 sacks and 11 interceptions. So if they can keep this a low-scoring affair, they have a chance to come out with a win.

