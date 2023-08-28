Why was Chris Rainey suspended? Digging deep into the issues faced by the former Florida star

Running back Chris Rainey was a valuable asset for coach Urban Meyer during his Florida Gators stint. A product of Lakeland High School, Rainey committed to Florida in 2006, along with Maurkice and Mike Pouncey. But things started going downhill when unforeseen situations led to Chris Rainey being suspended from the team.

Coming in as a true freshman for the Gators in 2007, Rainey suffered from a shoulder injury just after four games, ending his debut season early. This led to him redshirting his first season for Florida.

In 2008, he was a crucial member of Meyer's roster that went on to win the SEC championship game in 2008 as well as the National title in 2009, as they defeated Oklahoma to lift the trophy.

However, the 2010 season saw Chris Rainey in troubled waters. He was arrested by the police for alleged aggravated stalking, and also for sending violent messages via text to his ex-girlfriend, who was reportedly in a turbulent relationship with him for years.

According to reports, Chris Rainey was then summoned by Judge Denise Ferrero of Alachua County. He was released after the hearing and was instructed to have no contact with the woman, and also had a curfew imposed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. He was also cut from the roster following his arrest. When Urban Meyer met with the press, he had the following to say:

"There will be a further evlauation as we go. The immedicacy of it is that he's not with our team."

Following the statement, Chris Rainey was suspended for five games by Meyer that season, before coming back to play against Georgia Bulldogs, a game they won 34-31 in overtime.

Chris Rainey's troubles followed him into the NFL

The running back was drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers as their 159th pick in the 2012 NFL draft. But his stay was short-lived after the team released him following a fresh arrest. There were alleged accusations of battery charges by Rainey's former girlfriend, who stated that he went on to physically assault her.

Gainesville Police Department issued a press release on the incident. According to their statement, several witnesses saw Rainey slap his ex-girlfriend in his roommate's car. This led to the victim exiting the vehicle and running away. Chris Rainey proceeded to chase after his ex-girlfriend because his phone was in her bag. Once he caught hold of her bag, both of them fell to the ground.

This was the last straw for the Steelers, who decided that it was best to release Rainey from the team. He then played for Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals for a year each, before leaving the NFL altogether. He later spent time in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Chris Rainey last played on the gridiron for the BC Lions in 2021. But after they did not come forward to offer him an extension, he became a free agent, and is still on the hunt for a new team.