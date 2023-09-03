Deion Sanders is making headlines for leading the Colorado Buffaloes to a miraculous victory. The massive win against TCU is a stark departure from the dismal 1-11 record of the Buffaloes last season. His journey is nothing short of exceptional having achieved and endured much throughout.

The former NFL star has been battling blood clots in his legs. He underwent 12 surgeries cumulative to address this serious medical issue.

Why did Deion Sanders lose his toes?

Sanders had to lose his toes in one of the many procedures required for to continue playing. Doctors amputated two toes from Sanders’ left foot to improve circulation issues he faced in 2021 while coaching at Jackson State.

Sanders developed three femoral arterial blood clots. He underwent a routine surgery in September to address an inflamed nerve and a fractured toe. Alarmingly, shortly after the procedure, his left big toe and second toe started to exhibit signs of discoloration.

Sanders revealed on Mar. 8 that he had to endure a procedure last fall where his leg was opened up. It required draining the leg of any clots, a preventive measure to avoid complete amputation from the knee down. The first and second toes from the left foot were amputated to avoid pain and further complications.

What is Femoral Arterial Blood Clotting?

The former head coach at JSU shared his harrowing experience following the foot surgeries. He was suffering from femoral arterial blood clots, also known as femoral artery thrombosis.

The condition manifests when a blood clot develops within the femoral artery, a significant vessel situated in the thigh. This condition obstructs the flow of blood to the lower extremities.

Various factors can trigger the formation of femoral arterial blood clots. These include atherosclerosis (the hardening and narrowing of arteries), blood clotting disorders, traumatic injuries to the artery, or extended periods of immobility.

Apart from this, there are many risk factors associated with the condition, including a family history of blood clots in a vein deep in the body, lack of movement, and injury to veins. Serious risk factors are inclusive of blood clotting disorders and health conditions such as cancer or Crohn's.

Sanders' magnanimous journey is marked by triumphs and endurance. He has demonstrated resilience not only in his professional career but also in his battle against medical conditions.