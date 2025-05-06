Why is Michigan coach suspended? Exploring reasons behind Sherrone Moore’s punishment 

Sherrone Moore joined the Michigan Wolverines as a tight end coach in 2018. Last year, after Jim Harbaugh's exit, he was named the program's new head coach. During his debut campaign, Moore led the Wolverines to an 8-5 campaign and a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama. However, the then-defending champions couldn't make the new 12-team College Playoff Field.

On Monday, the Wolverines announced Moore will be suspended for two games during the 2025 season.

Why is Sherrone Moore suspended?

Michigan is suspending Sherrone Moore as a part of their self-imposed sanction, while hoping it reduces any sanctions made by the NCAA against their head coach, according to ESPN. He is expected to miss the team's Week 3 showdown against Central Michigan and Week 4 game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

This has to do with the 2023 sign-stealing scandal involving Connor Stalions. Moore was the offensive coordinator that season.

Stalions was suspended by the Wolverines after the NCAA began its investigation. He allegedly brought tickets to games in the Big Ten and paid people to record the signs of their rivals on the field.

Former coach Jim Harbaugh said he had no idea about the scandal before serving a multi-game suspension in 2023.

Michigan alum Rich Eisen shares his true feelings about Sherrone Moore's two-game suspension

Michigan alum turned college football analyst, Rich Eisen, was not happy about the head coach receiving a two-game ban from the program.

On Monday's episode of his eponymous show on YouTube, Eisen asks the NCAA to provide more clarity on the situation, given that they previously said that if Michigan wins, it will be fair and square.

"Charlie Baker, the NCAA president, said on the weekend, which they took on Washington, if Michigan wins, it's fair and square," Eisen said. "My point is, hey NCAA if you think Michigan did it, put it on the table. Put it on the table and explain to us what Michigan did and why the President of the NCAA said it's all fair and square.

"Clearly, there has to be something for Sherrone Moore to say, I've got two games I'm willing to sit. Apparently, it's because, according to Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel' story, he erased 52 texts between him and Connor Stalion on his phone, which Michigan retrieved and gave to the NCAA anyway." (TS-1:05 onwards)

Sherrone Moore will begin his second stint as the head coach of the program with a season opener against New Mexico. It is scheduled to be played at home on August 30.

