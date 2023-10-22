Why is Reggie Bush not on Fox? USC alum's professional career apart from football explored

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush has been a staple of Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" alongside recognizable faces like Urban Meyer and Matt Leinart since 2019, but he has not appeared on the show this season. So, what happened?

During the 2022 offseason, the network and Bush went back and forth over a contract before finally reaching a one-year compromise. The same dispute happened again in 2023, but the parties could not reach an agreement this time.

For that reason, Reggie Bush left the show. After flirting with ESPN's Robert Griffin III and Desmond Howard, the network replaced Bush with recently retired running back Mark Ingram II.

Outside the gridiron, Bush has appeared as a contestant in the "Talk Show the Game Show" alongside host Guy Branum.

The Super Bowl champion has partnered with brands like Srixon, becoming their most prominent ambassador.

The controversial college career of Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush was part of Pete Carroll's USC team of the mid-2000s, full of superstar talent. He had a sensational freshman year that led to him finishing No. 5 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

As a sophomore, Bush finished the season with 1,740 yards on 200 carries, resulting in 16 touchdowns, and won the Doak Walker Award given to the best running back in the country.

To crown it all, Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005. He wouldn't get to enjoy it long because an NCAA investigation into USC availing improper benefits to Bush uncovered a multitude of illegal acts by both parties.

Reportedly, a sports agent had lavished gifts on Bush and his family, including a house in San Diego and cash benefits that were illegal at the time. In 2010, Bush forfeited his 2005 Heisman win, which has been left vacant to this day.

USC had to vacate some of its 2004 and 2005 wins alongside a slew of heavy penalties after the scandal.

In a 2020 interview with The Athletic, Bush revealed how he felt about the punishments after the scandal:

"Felt like I died when I had to hear that there weren't gonna be scholarships for kids because of me or because of something connected to me. ... I'm still not over that. It's just something you learn to live with."

In August 2023, Reggie Bush sued the NCAA for defamation over the response to an inquiry about whether his 2005 season could be restored after NIL was made legal.

The law firm McCathern PLLC, representing Bush in the suit, released a statement on his behalf.

"The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation.".

It might have happened 18 years ago, but clearly, Reggie Bush has never let go of the pain of losing his Heisman Trophy.