Why is Reggie Bush leaving FOX? Unveiling reasons behind former NFL star's exit

Reggie Bush is expected to leave Fox due to a contract issue. Bush and Fox's dispute reportedly began last year due to financial reasons.

Before Bush's contract was extended by a year, Fox had reportedly considered other candidates at the time, including ESPN's Desmond Howard and Robert Griffin III. Neither, though, received an official offer from Fox.

In NCAA football, Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" has had an important influence, as it has competed against ESPN's venerable "GameDay." The conceivable changes to "Big Noon Kickoff" coincide with organizational changes at FOX and layoffs in sports broadcasting.

Over the years, redundancies have become a common occurrence for the sector, with notable media organizations typically trimming their workforce annually.

Scott Bell @sbell021 Pictured: A Heisman trophy winning RB, Reggie Bush and a couple other guys on the FOX Big Noon Saturday set

During his three years at USC, Bush excelled. With 4,470 yards and 38 touchdowns, the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner had a stellar college career.

The New Orleans Saints selected him as the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft after he had estabilished himself as an explosive offensive threat in high school and showcasing the same talent in college.

With the Saints, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers, Bush twice carried for more than 1,000 yards in the NFL. He racked up 9,088 yards rushing and 54 touchdowns overall.

Who will replace Reggie Bush at FOX?

According to Andrew Marchand, Mark Ingram II, the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner, is the frontrunner to succeed Reggie Bush. Ingram is expected to leave the NFL and become part of FOX.

BREAKING: Reggie Bush is likely out at Fox Sports due to a contract dispute, while former 3x Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram II is closing in on signing to join "Big Noon Kickoff," and retire from the #NFL , per @AndrewMarchand of the @nypost

Ingram attended Alabama in his college football career. If he decides to hang up his cleats, he will have run for 8,111 yards and 65 scores during an NFL stint that has spanned over a decade. He has had three seasons with at least 1,000 yards.

Ingram played for the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans across 12 NFL seasons. According to reports, with no agreement in place, Ingram might not leave the NFL just yet, and Reggie Bush will re-sign with FOX, which means nothing changes, but that's an unlikely scenario.

