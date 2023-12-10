Will Drake Maye play in the Bowl Game? North Carolina QB's status explored

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has the last opportunity to represent his home team at Duke's Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 27, against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Both teams have failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff and will play the bowl game to finish the year.

UNC finished seventh in the ACC with four wins and four losses in the conference and an overall record of 8-4. Therefore, the Tar Heels last regular season game marked the end of their 2023 season. On the other hand, the Mountaineers ended up fourth in the Big 12, with a 6-3 conference record and 8-4 overall.

Although this game has no further meaning, the two teams would like to end this year with a win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Will Drake Maye play in the bowl game?

As per the oddsmakers, it is highly unlikely that Drake Maye will feature in the bowl game on Dec. 27. He is one of the hottest prospects for the 2024 NFL draft and will not risk himself for the matchup. Moreover, he has done enough for his team in the last two years.

The 21-year-old has been phenomenal for North Carolina since he joined the program. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2022, winning the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year. In 2023, he again led the team, throwing for 3608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Drake Maye in action this season

Based on ESPN's quarterback rating, Drake Maye was ranked No.14 in the country with a score of 78.8. The sophomore player also rushed for 449 yards in 119 carries and nine touchdowns.

Freshman Conner Harrell is the remaining quarterback choice at UNC. Despite throwing only six passes in college, he must step up to replace the Tar Heel legend. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Garrett Greene will lead West Virginia in the bowl game. Greene threw for 2,178 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions while also running for 708 yards and 13 scores.

What bowl game will Carolina play in 2023?

The Tar Heels will take on the Mountaineers in the 2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl. Since its inception in 2002, the bowl game has been played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This matchup involves a team from the ACC and SEC or the Big 12.

The winning team's coaches are showered with Mayonnaise, which has been the tradition ever since Duke's Mayo took the sponsorship.