Will UConn to Big 12 help Brett Yormark get an upper hand over other Power 5 conferences? Analyzing possibility of conference realignment

We have seen a lot of conference realignment this year, but UConn to Big 12 is the newest rumor. It pertains to strengthening the college basketball side of things as well as the college football the conference targeted throughout the offseason.

College football insider Greg Swaim tweeted the following about Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and the chances of it happening.

"(Big 12 Commissioner Brett) Yormark is a sharp guy who knows that if he has all of the basketball schools that the #Big12 isn't going anywhere. #UConn and #SDSU are part of that, but the #ACC and #Duke are definitely a part of the plan!!"

UConn to the Big 12 would continue to improve the college basketball side of things, with the reigning national champions joining the fray.

The Huskies are an independent football program and part of the Big East in basketball, so it will be interesting to see if UConn to Big 12 would be as a full or partial member.

Does UConn to Big 12 mean conference is finished adding?

UConn to Big 12 is something that will have a lot of ramifications, as the conference realignment has not been focused on basketball-heavy schools. However, if the conference could jump into it and take arguably the biggest school, why wouldn't they?

The UConn Huskies are a major brand in the college sports world and could have some attention in Big 12 Mexico. However, adding UConn to the conference along with Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State would put the Big 12 at 17 teams, meaning they would need to find another program.

The reason is that they're also set to lose Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference in 2024. That means if UConn to Big 12 is going to happen, there would still need to have another addition to the conference to balance the schedules.

The assumption would be another team in the Eastern region, as that would help alleviate some travel and essentially create a Big 12 hub in the Eastern United States.

Brett Yormark has been focused on creating the Big 12 as a Power Two conference as they compete with the Big Ten for the second spot. If Yormark can continue to grow into a Superconference in the college football and basketball fronts, they could have a chance to overtake the Big Ten in the not-so-distant future for the second-largest conference.