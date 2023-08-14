CFB insider claims Big 12 expansion has nullified the concept of "dysfunctional family" by adding some major teams to the FBS powerhouse

College football has dealt with plenty of realignment lately, and one insider claims the Big 12 has never been in better shape as it's no longer a "dysfunctional family."

The Big 12 is set to lose Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference in 2024. Although it is a significant loss for the conference, the Big 12 has added teams to compensate for it.

With the Pac-12 dealing with a lousy media rights deal, schools looked to leave the conference, and Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State ditched the conference for the Big 12.

Adding those schools will bring the Big 12 to 16 members, and CFB insider Greg Swaim believes the conference hasn't been in a better place.

"The #Big12 is now in better shape than ever, as there are no longer teams in the league who make more money and dictate the league. It's now an equal roundtable, instead of the dysfunctional family they were with the #Longhorns and #Sooners and now making more money than ever!!"

Swaim wrote in his tweet that not having Texas and Oklahoma in the conference makes the Big 12 feel like a family. Texas and Oklahoma were more prominent teams and felt bigger than the conference, but now the Big 12 won't have to worry about that anymore.

Will the Big 12 expand even more?

The conference seems set with 16 teams competing in the Big 12 in 2024.

However, Greg Swaim recently claimed the Big 12 could look to add UConn and San Diego State to bring the conference to 18 teams. However, with the conference yet to confirm or deny those reports, it remains at 16 schools.

If the Big 12 adds two more programs and gets up to 18 teams, the conference would have the same number of members as the SEC and two fewer than the Big Ten.

Brett Yormark was willing to 'disrupt' college football

It also shouldn't be a surprise to see the Big 12 be so active in college football expansion.

Commissioner Brett Yormark had said the conference was willing to disrupt college football in terms of expansion.

"This conference needed someone like me, someone that was willing to disrupt, innovate, create and look at the conference a little differently — to build its business, brand and profile.

"I’m the right guy for the job, candidly. I think it’s been a wonderful fit. I’m not sure if I would be a fit to run another conference, candidly. Maybe [I’m] too aggressive, which is perfectly fine. But this is the right place for me," Yormark said.

Brett Yormark has helped disrupt college football and make the Big 12 as significant as ever.

