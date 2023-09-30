Xavier Worthy 40 time: How fast is the Texas WR?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the most fleet-footed players in college football, and he has been showing his opponents a clean pair of heels this season to aid Texas' perfect season.

Worthy has formed one of the most lethal combinations with quarterback Quinn Ewers and has put away the struggles from last season.

Xavier Worthy's 40 time

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Xavier Worthy has a 40-yard dash time of 4.3 seconds. He has repeatedly shown his elite speed this season, most famously against Alabama when Texas upset the Crimson Tide in Alabama.

Xavier Worthy's player profile

Xavier Worthy was a four-star recruit from Central East High School, California, according to ESPN. His freshman year, he made the college football fraternity sit up and take notice as he scored 12 touchdowns.

Worthy was a two-sport player, also specializing in track due to his natural speed.

He has had a stellar start to the season so far and is only seven yards short of reaching 2,000 career yards on receptions. Worthy is already the best wide receiver in the Big 12.

He has been getting double-teamed, and after getting a lot of attention from opponents during Texas' blowout 38-6 win over Baylor, Steve Sarkisian explained how other players have to step up when that happens.

"What I do know is, we have a guy or two on our team, Xavier most notably, garners a lot of attention. When that happens, the other guys got to make those plays, and the quarterback's got to find those guys predicated off the coverage. I think that we're doing that well."

Where is the Texas WR from?

Worthy is from Fresno, California, where he graduated from Central East High School.

Performances this season

Worthy is one of the biggest factors behind the improvement made by the Texas Longhorns team that went to Tuscaloosa and dominated Nick Saban's Alabama.

He spoke candidly about improving the mental aspect of his game from last season.

"Really the main thing I needed to fix was the overthinking," Worthy said Monday. "I feel like, when I got past that, I feel like I'm the only one that can stop me."

Steve Sarkisian praised Worthy after week one of the college football season.

"Really proud of him," Sarkisian said. "Right there with (Quinn Ewers) is the development and maturity of Xavier. ... What I've noticed is this guy really is enjoying being a Texas Longhorn. He's smiling now more maybe since his freshman year."

If Steve Sarkisian's team is to win the national championship this season, they will need quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Xavier Worthy to step up in a big way.