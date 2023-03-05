10 Avengers who can beat Superman, ranked

If Superman had no weaknesses at all, no Avengers would have a chance in front of him.

While Superman is known for his incredible strength, speed, and other superhuman abilities, there are a few Avengers who could potentially give him a run for his money. These Avengers possess unique abilities and strengths that could make them worthy opponents for the Man of Steel.

From Thor and the Hulk to Captain Marvel, we will examine the factors that could make these superheroes worthy adversaries of Superman.

We've put together a list of 10 Avengers who theoretically have the best chance of winning an all-out battle against Superman ranked in order of minimum chances of winning at the top and maximum at the bottom.

The mighty Avengers: 10 heroes capable of defeating Superman

10) Hawkeye

Hawkeye could potentially use kryptonite-tipped arrows to weaken Superman. (Image via Marvel)

We must remember the battle of Batman vs Superman, where Superman is defeated by Batman by using kryptonite against him. If Superman had no weaknesses at all, Hawkeye didn’t have a chance in front of Superman. Hence, we put Hawkeye at the tenth number.

Hawkeye is often considered the weakest member of the Avengers. However, in a hypothetical battle against Superman, he could potentially use his skills as an expert marksman to gain an advantage. With his advanced technology and precision goals, Hawkeye could potentially use kryptonite-tipped arrows to weaken Superman and make him more vulnerable to attack.

While it is unlikely that Hawkeye would be able to defeat Superman on his own, his use of kryptonite and his skills as a marksman could potentially give him a fighting chance in a hypothetical battle.

9) Captain America

Captain America is a skilled warrior and strategist who has some chances to defeat Superman.

Captain America has also demonstrated his worth to wield Mjolnir. (Image via Marvel)

While Captain America does not have access to kryptonite, in a hypothetical scenario where he did, he could potentially use it to weaken Superman and gain an advantage in battle. He could potentially use his shield, which is made of a unique and nearly indestructible material, to deliver blows that are amplified with kryptonite, weakening Superman and making him more vulnerable to attack.

Captain America has also demonstrated his worth to wield Mjolnir, the enchanted hammer of Thor. If he were to wield Mjolnir in a hypothetical battle against Superman, he would gain access to incredible strength and lightning-based attacks, potentially giving him the power to defeat the Man of Steel.

Overall, while it is unlikely that Captain America will use kryptonite in battle, its effects could potentially give him an edge over one of the strongest heroes in the DC universe.

8) Ant-Man

In a hypothetical battle against Superman, Ant-Man in the eighth position could potentially use his size-changing abilities to his advantage.

Ant-Man could potentially use his size-changing abilities to his advantage. (Image via Marvel)

He could potentially shrink down and infiltrate Superman's body, then grow to giant proportions, causing internal damage and weakening the Man of Steel. His suit is equipped with advanced technology that could potentially disrupt Superman's powers or interfere with his senses, giving Ant-Man an advantage in battle.

Ant-Man's suit is not equipped with kryptonite, but in a hypothetical scenario where he does have access to it, he could potentially use it to weaken Superman and gain an advantage in battle. He could potentially shrink down and attach a small piece of kryptonite to Superman's suit, weakening him and making him more vulnerable to attack.

Overall, while Ant-Man may not have the same level of strength as Superman, his unique abilities and advanced technology could potentially give him an edge in a hypothetical battle, especially if he is able to use kryptonite to his advantage.

7) Iron Man

In a hypothetical battle against Superman at number seven, Iron Man could potentially use his suit's advanced technology and weaponry to weaken and probably defeat the Man of Steel.

Iron Man suits are equipped with powerful energy weapons, which could potentially harm Superman. (Image via Marvel)

Iron Man suits are equipped with powerful energy weapons, which could potentially harm Superman, and he could use his suit's advanced analysis and adaptation capabilities to create new weapons and tactics specifically designed to take down the Kryptonian hero.

While Tony Stark does not have access to kryptonite, in a hypothetical scenario where he did, he could potentially use it to weaken Superman and gain an advantage in battle.

Iron Man could potentially incorporate kryptonite into his suit's weapons, using them to weaken Superman and make him more vulnerable to attack. While it is unlikely that Iron Man will use kryptonite in battle, its effects could potentially give him an edge over one of the strongest heroes in the DC universe.

6) Hulk

At number six, the Hulk might be the only Avenger to take on, and could possibly even defeat Superman.

Bruce Banner's ability to transform into a Hulk is nothing short of remarkable. (Image via Marvel)

Bruce Banner's ability to transform into a Hulk is nothing short of remarkable. The enormous strength and durability of Hulk makes him virtually unstoppable and his anger gives him an edge as well.

The Hulk is a powerhouse of strength and durability, and he doesn't need kryptonite to fight Superman. However, in a hypothetical scenario where he does have access to kryptonite, he could potentially use it to weaken Superman and gain an advantage in battle.

Hulk's incredible strength and durability would make him resistant to the harmful effects of kryptonite, allowing him to wield it as a weapon against Superman. He could potentially use his incredible strength to launch kryptonite-infused attacks against Superman, weakening him and leaving Superman vulnerable to his powerful blows.

5) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is a powerful Avenger with the ability to manipulate reality. (Image via Marvel)

Scarlet Witch is a powerful telekinetic wielder of Chaos Magic who has demonstrated the capability to manipulate reality itself. Her mental prowess may be enough to break down Superman's defenses and make him vulnerable to the Scarlet Witch's schemes.

Scarlet Witch is a powerful Avenger with the ability to manipulate reality and warp the fabric of the universe. She could use her reality-warping abilities to create an environment where kryptonite is present, weakening Superman and making him more vulnerable to attack.

Scarlet Witch's telekinetic and energy-manipulation abilities could potentially allow her to wield kryptonite as a weapon against Superman, using it to deal damage and weaken his defenses.

Overall, while it is unlikely that Scarlet Witch would use kryptonite in battle, her reality-warping abilities combined with the weakening effects of the mineral could potentially give her an advantage over Superman in a hypothetical battle.

4) Thor

Thor is a god, and with the help of his enchanted hammer Mjolnir, he could potentially cause some serious damage to Superman.

Thor is a god, and with the help of his hammer Mjolnir, he could potentially cause some serious damage to Superman. (Image via Marvel)

His incredible strength, speed, and durability make him a challenging force to be reckoned with. Even though Superman may be impenetrable, Thor could still try to match his strength with some divine powers.

As the God of Thunder, Thor possesses immense strength and powerful energy-based attacks, which could make him a formidable opponent for Superman even without kryptonite. However, with the use of kryptonite, Thor could weaken Superman's abilities, making him more vulnerable to attacks.

Thor could potentially use his Mjolnir to strike Superman with kryptonite or incorporate it into his attacks to deal damage and weaken Superman's defenses.

3) The Vision

Vision is a powerful android and member of the Avengers with a range of abilities that could potentially give him an edge over Superman in a hypothetical battle.

Vision is a powerful android and member of the Avengers with a range of abilities. (Image via Marvel)

Vision possesses a number of energy-based abilities, including the power to fire energy blasts and manipulate density. He could use these abilities to counter Superman's strength and speed, making it difficult for Superman to get close to him.

Vision's ability to phase through solid objects could make it difficult for him to hit or damage. He could potentially phase through Superman's attacks or through obstacles to gain an advantage in the battle.

Overall, while it may be difficult for Vision to defeat Superman in a hypothetical battle, his combination of energy-based abilities, phasing, Mind Stone, and durability could certainly give him a fighting chance.

2) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is an incredibly powerful superhero, and Kree Warrior has demonstrated the power to take on opponents like Thanos.

Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, is one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe. (Image via Marvel)

Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, is one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe, and her abilities could potentially give her an edge over Superman in a hypothetical battle.

Captain Marvel possesses superhuman strength, speed, and endurance that could match or even surpass Superman's. In addition to her physical abilities, Captain Marvel's binary form gives her access to even greater powers. She can manipulate energy at a cosmic level, which could potentially give her an edge over Superman's physical strength.

By using kryptonite against Superman, she could weaken his powers, including his strength and invulnerability.

1) Doctor Strange

Dr. Strange is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the Marvel universe. (Image via Marvel)

Dr. Strange is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the Marvel universe, and his mastery of the mystical arts could potentially give him an edge over Superman in a hypothetical battle.

Dr. Strange has access to a vast array of spells and incantations that could help him control and manipulate the environment around him. He could use spells to create illusions, summon creatures to fight for him, or even create portals of other dimensions to outmaneuver Superman.

Another advantage that Doctor Strange has is his ability to manipulate time.

With Time Stone, one of the Infinity Stones that he possesses, he could potentially freeze time or even reverse it to gain an advantage over Superman. This would allow him to create a strategic plan to defeat Superman while the Man of Steel is unable to move.

