15 most popular Power Rangers series of all time, ranked by popularity

With its action-packed adventures, vibrant costumes, and dramatic confrontations, the Power Rangers brand has been around for almost three decades and has become a global pop culture phenomenon. In the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which premiered in 1993, familiar teens were turned into unique heroes to protect the Earth from evil forces commanded by Rita Repulsa.

The combination of live-action and Japanese footage in the series and its memorable theme song appealed to children and adults, inspiring the creation of goods, computer games, and a spin-off series. Based on how well-liked and influential they have remained over time, the top 15 Power Rangers series are included.

1) Mighty Morphin (Season 1)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has held a particular place in the hearts of fans worldwide since its 1993 debut. It introduced us to the original group of five Rangers: Jason, Kimberly, Zack, Trini, and Billy. Jason served as a leader, the Red Ranger, and Zordon was a mentor. Its influence continues to this day. The series was a cultural phenomenon.

2) In Space

In Space (1998), the sixth season of Power Rangers elevated the series to new heights. This series broadened the scope of the Power Rangers universe by moving the conflict into space, where the Rangers fought the evil Astronema and the mysterious Red Space Ranger, Andros. In Space became a fan favorite because of the debut of the Psycho Rangers and the resolution of plotlines from earlier seasons.

3) Dino Thunder

By presenting Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger, as a mentor to a new generation of Rangers, Dino Thunder (2004) revived nostalgia. Mesogog, a fascinating villain who combined high school drama with dinosaurs, made for a compelling plot that appealed to both new and devoted fans.

4) RPM

Many praise RPM (2009) as one of the series' darkest and most experienced version. The series, which took place in a post-apocalyptic future, starred a distinctive squad of Rangers fighting the robotic Venjix virus. While preserving the iconic Power Rangers action, its gritty tone and complicated characters appealed to adult fans.

5) Space Patrol Delta: SPD

The Space Patrol Delta Rangers guarded Earth in SPD from 2005. The series was a remarkable addition to the genre due to its innovative ideas, future technology, and conflict between human and extraterrestrial species.

6) Ninja Storm

Ninja Storm (2003) gave the Power Rangers a much-needed breath of fresh air by featuring Rangers with ninja themes and a humorous tone. The series became a fan favorite because of accolades for its humor, distinctive characters, and exciting narrative.

7) Time Force

A squad of Rangers from the future traveled back in time to the present in Time Force (2001) to fight the evil Ransik. The series stands out because of its complex plot, well-rounded characters, and moral quandaries.

8) Lost Galaxy

Lost Galaxy (1999) sent Rangers back into space, this time to a far-off galaxy where they guarded Terra Venture, a substantial space colony. The show addressed themes of travel and adventure and included iconic antagonists like Trakeena.

9) Wild Force

Wild Force (2002) returned the former Rangers for a titanic team-up fight to commemorate the franchise's tenth anniversary. The show's emphasis on environmental issues and the bond between people and animals struck a chord with viewers.

10) Lightspeed Rescue

A group of Rangers hired by a federal agency to defend Mariner Bay against demonic powers debuted in Lightspeed Rescue (2000). It was a notable season thanks to the series' original idea and the inclusion of recognizable villains like Diabolico.

11) Mystic Force

Mystic Force introduced a compelling blend of magic and fantasy to the Power Rangers universe in 2006. It immediately became a beloved title among fans thanks to its fascinating storyline, enduring characters, and dramatic fights against the evil powers of the Underworld. The series was able to explore mystical worlds and magical aspects, which resulted in a deep and engaging storytelling experience.

This distinctive approach not only helped Mystic Force stand out, the show's continued appeal is proof of its capacity to charm and fascinate viewers, serving as a reminder that the Power Rangers brand is still growing and enthralling fans with its inventive stories.

12) Jungle Fury

Power Rangers used a novel strategy in the 2008 television series Jungle Fury, fusing martial arts with Rangers with animal themes. The series gained an exciting new dimension because of this fusion, which also made it possible to explore the relationship between internal and external power in great detail. The characters' personal growth journeys, which reflected the balance between their inner qualities and their Ranger skills, struck a chord with viewers.

The unique fighting styles and choreography in Jungle Fury stood out because they were engrossing and immersive. With a deep, character-driven plot that prompted viewers to consider their own inner strength, it proved that the Power Rangers series could develop and adapt while upholding its essential ideals.

13) Samurai

Adapting material from the Super Sentai series Samurai Sentai Shinkenger, this series (2011) ushers in a new era for the franchise. The show respected the franchise's beginnings while introducing new viewers to the Power Rangers universe.

14) Ninja Steel

In the 2017 Ninja Steel, a brand-new team of Rangers adopted the Ninja concept and engaged in combat with the fearsome enemy Galvanax in a setting reminiscent of the thrill of a game show. With its combination of humor and contemporary narrative, this series gave the Power Rangers franchise fresh life while remaining loyal to the brand's action-packed spirit.

In addition to spectacular combat and colorful characters, Ninja Steel also infused humor that connected with viewers of all ages. By taking a different approach, the Rangers were able to maintain their heritage while also showing that they could change with the times and still be a cherished and enduring part of popular culture.

15) Beast Morphers

In the 2019 installment, Beast Morphers, the Power Rangers franchise, continued to push the envelope by seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology and Zords inspired by the animal kingdom. This fusion of futuristic gadgetry and primal themes added a fresh layer of excitement to the series. What truly set Beast Morphers apart, however, was its exceptional character development and engaging storyline.

The show's ability to connect with both younger and adult fans stemmed from its well-crafted narratives, complex characters, and exploration of deeper themes, all while delivering its trademark action. Beast Morphers proved that the franchise remains as relevant as ever, capable of bridging generations and captivating a diverse audience through its ever-evolving, dynamic storytelling.

Concluding Thoughts

The Power Rangers series has developed throughout time, constantly reinventing itself while adhering to its essential principles of cooperation, bravery, and the struggle against evil. Because of their engaging plotlines, enduring characters, and timeless ideas, they have had a profound effect on viewers of all ages.

Let's pay attention to the heritage of these classic series that have delighted and inspired generations of fans all around the world as we anxiously await the Power Rangers' upcoming versions. There is a series for everyone to love and appreciate, regardless of whether you were a fan of the original Mighty Morphin or are new to the concept.