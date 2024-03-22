3 Body Problem ending explained: Do failed projects foretell impending alien invasion?

3 Body Problem is an American series based on a Chinese book The Three-Body Problem written by Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin. It outperformed the success of the 2023 Chinese live-action series adapted from the same novel. The show premiered on Netflix on March 21, 2024, with all eight episodes dropped simultaneously.

The premise of the series is an alien invasion in the future. The plot of the novel covers the past, present, and future. However, the series picks up part of the story where an astrophysicist entrusted by the military with scientific research takes a decision that puts humanity at risk many years into the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

By the end of 3 Body Problem, the Netflix series, one project to communicate with the aliens fails while another refuses to take off. However, the series ends with a note of hope that the “wallfacers”, the scientists, and all concerned parties have to work towards surviving the alien invasion. The reference is to insects that have thrived for millions of years on Earth despite humans trying to destroy them.

3 Body Problem ending explained: Project Staircase fails

Project Staircase, devised by Jin Cheng, is put into action. A probe is propelled through space towards the San-Ti spaceships. The probe carries Jin’s friend, Physics teacher Will Downing’s cryogenically frozen brain. However, the capsule misses its track and goes haywire failing the mission to communicate with the San-Ti aliens.

The idea behind Project Staircase in the series was to deliver Will’s brain to the aliens who will, then, reanimate him using their superior technology. A reanimated Will Downing, played by Alex Sharp, will help the aliens learn about the humans, and not want to destroy the species.

Project Staircase failure and Wade’s future in 3 Body Problem

Wade is trying to look for solutions to the impending invasion (Image via Netflix)

Project Staircase is planned meticulously and Jin realizes that she always loved Will. She hopes that the aliens will revive Will and she may have him back sometime in the future. However, a tether on the sail gets disconnected, changing the path of the capsule and damaging all hopes for Will’s return.

Wade travels on his private jet in the wake of the failed project trying to coordinate Project Wallfacer. However, Sea Shimooka’s Siphon avatar appears on the TV screens and expresses sympathy for the failure of the Staircase Project. Then the apparition threatens to follow him and his thoughts. Immediately, Wade sees a countdown and then a vision of his eyeless body beside him.

The Project Wallfacers starts in 3 Body Problem

Saul Durand does not want to be a wallfacer (Image via Netflix)

Saul Durand is called to the UN Headquarters and his role as a “wallfacer” is explained including the fact that he need not give any explanation about his decisions to anyone. However, Saul is not sure why he is chosen, to which the Secretary-General Lilian Joseph, replies that he would know when the time is right.

Saul is not ready to take up the responsibility, partly because he is not convinced about the project. He plans to refuse and tells the Secretary-General so. She allows him the freedom to do as he pleases. However, she warns that no one would believe him if he says he is resigning from the post, least of all the enemies.

Who tries to kill Saul in 3 Body Problem?

Before going to the UN Headquarters, a car tries to hit Saul but misses him and kills the woman with him instead. Benedict Wong’s Clarence Da Shi, recruited to protect Saul, gives him a bulletproof suit. While leaving after the meeting with the Secretary-General, Saul is shot at again.

This time around, Saul meets his shooter, a devout follower of the San-Ti, who regrets not aiming at Saul’s head and completing his mission. However, Saul is still unsure about taking up his responsibility in the Netflix series.

Jin, Saul, and Da Shi look for hope in 3 Body Problem

Bugs have survived despite humans trying to eliminate them (Image via Netflix)

Sadly, Jin's Project Staircase has failed, and Saul has declined to participate in Project Wallfacers. As they sit sharing their despondency over drinks, Da Shi arrives and asks them not to give up on the war after losing some battles. Saul responds by calling themselves, “bugs”, something the San-Ti had apparently called humans as well, meaning to trample them when they arrive.

Da Shi drives the depressed duo to the marshes and shows them swarms of cicadas. He reminds them how years of attempts at getting rid of bugs had not made them extinct. As he pours out some drinks toasting on the bugs, he hints at the hidden message of getting back to work to continue the fight.

Watch the sci-fi series, 3 Body Problem, currently streaming on Netflix.