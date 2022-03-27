5 Batman villains who are weak

Batman is a superhero who doesn't have any superpowers. He is a billionaire who fights crime in Gotham city with intelligence and physical strength. He also creates his own gadgets to handle his opponents.

Over the years, the caped hero has faced a ton of bad guys. Some of them are strong and were able to give the superhero a harsh ride. However, DC comics have also created some villains who are not strong enough to beat Batman.

Even though these villains are infamous, they deserve to be noticed. We've included the five weakest villains that the caped crusader has ever encountered in this article.

Note: The article is based on the subjective views of the writer.

Exploring the weakest enemies of Batman

5) Hush

Hush and Bruce Wayne are childhood friends (Image via DC)

Hush, aka Dr. Thomas Elliot, was a friend of Bruce Wayne, who later turned into an enemy of the caped crusader. Hush has been an insane character created by DC comics who would do anything to be wealthy and independent.

He tried killing both of his parents by getting their cars' brakes failed. He succeeded, too, as his father died on the spot. However, his mother was injured, and Dr. Thomas Wayne saved her anyway by operating her.

When Bruce's parents died, Hush saw Bruce getting all their wealth and developed an intense hatred for him because he couldn't stand how Bruce could become rich when he was still poor. So, keeping the desire to become wealthy, he wanted to kill his mother as she has massive wealth.

Eventually, he saw a girl whom his mother disliked, and that's why his mother also decided to take out Thomas' name from her will. He killed his mother when Thomas discovered this, and his girlfriend killed their lawyer.

After this incident, he became a successful surgeon and lived his life as a rich man like Bruce. He also possesses a high intellect and tactical skills that help him think exactly like his opponents.

However, he is nothing if matched to the caped detective as he always needs help from other villains to bring him on his knees.

4) Magpie

Magpie is a jewel thief (Image via DC)

Magpie is one of the villains in Gotham who is not as famous as some of the other opponents of Batman. The character was created by John Byrne and was first introduced in The Man of Steel #3. She is a jewel thief who is fascinated by everything that shines.

On one of the blackest nights, Magpie was seen receiving black ring power and several other deceased villains. She later appeared to kill Gothamites in a Grocery store. However, she was never good enough to defeat Batman.

Magpie was no more than a goon for Batman, and the superhero never found it challenging to catch her. Magpie also tried catching Batman off-guard by laying some traps, but none of them worked against Bruce.

3) Black Mask

Black Mask is an intellect businessman (Image via DC)

Black Mask made his debut in Batman #386 in 1985. He is a ruthless criminal in Gotham City who gets pleasure by torturing others. The character has gained popularity among fans since he appeared on DC's animated show with Warner Bros.

The DC supervillain is good at handling guns and swords. Moreover, his ability to impersonate himself helps him to trick others. This also makes him a hard catch. Besides these, he is a businessman, so he can easily manipulate people and convince them to do what he wants.

Despite his strategy-based criminal activities, he cannot match the potential of the genius caped crusader. Also, when he doesn't have guns, he is nowhere near dangerous for the superhero.

2) Penguin

Penguin is the crime lord in Gotham (Image via DC)

Penguin is one of the most powerful crime lords in Gotham City. Despite being the crime lord, he is not good at hand-to-hand combat. He has solid connections with several strong criminals. That's one of the things that helps him manage his powerful image.

He was never physically strong, so he worked on his intellect level, and using the intellect, he could manipulate others. Despite having henchmen and bodyguards, he couldn't beat Batman.

Even Batman doesn't consider Penguin a significant threat, so he often leaves Penguin with a warning. Furthermore, Batman only catches Penguin when he has to get some information about other villains.

1) Kite Man

Kite Man uses kite-looking weapons (Image via DC)

Kite Man is a villain who is not as dangerous as the numerous supervillains Batman has faced over the years. The DC comic character uses kites resembling weapons to fight his opponents.

His enemies never take Kite Man seriously, and he is treated as a joke because he lacks superpowers like the other DC villains. Several villains do not have superpowers, but their strategic mind makes them dangerous; Riddler and Scarecrow are in the category.

However, Kiteman has a dimwitted personality, and he can't come up with intelligent plans to outwit caped superheroes, one of the most brilliant superheroes. So, without a doubt, Kiteman is the weakest of all the villains.

The character appears in the animated series Harley Quinn, in which Matt Oberg voiced him.

