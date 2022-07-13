5 characters Lena Headey can play in the MCU after being cut from Thor: Love and Thunder

It was recently reported that Lena Headey was cut from several sequences of Thor: Love and Thunder. Following this, the 300 actress is being sued for 1.5 million over the cut role by her former U.K. agency, Troika.

With reference to Lena Headey's absence from the Thor: Love and Thunder scenes, Taika Waititi was recently asked if he would restore the scenes with her and other actors like Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, whose scenes were also cut. Waititi dismissed it, saying that the scenes were cut because he didn't think they were good. It's rather unfortunate, but since we do not know what role she played in the film, let's look at five different characters she could play in the future.

Four other characters, including Madame Masque, that Lena Headey will be able to excellently portray

Lilith

Lilith from Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Now, there are two characters named Lilith in Marvel, and Headey can play both of them, portraying the intricacies of their character with careful attention to detail, but we will focus on the one who gives birth to demons. Lilith is one of the few survivors who gave birth to the Lilin over the years in the city of pre-cataclysm Atlantis.

Her personality, as an ancient demon and sorceress, is strikingly similar to that of Evil-Lyn in Masters of the Universe, who was previously voiced by Headey in another animated venture.

Enchantress

Enchantress from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Given that Sophia Di Martino played Sylvie in the MCU's adaptation of Enchantress for Loki, we can perhaps see the introduction of Headey as the first Enchantress, Amora. She is an Asgardian native who fled her home to the land of the Norns, apprenticed under Karnilla, one of the most formidable witches in the entire Asgardian dimension, where she learned the fundamentals of Asgardian magic.

Who knows, maybe this is the character Lena Headey played in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Namora

Although Namora is rumoured to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we think Headey would portray this character to perfection. Namora, whose real name is Aquaria Neptunia, is Namor's cousin, also known as the Sub-Mariner. Much like the latter, Namora also possesses superhuman strength and can fly.

Lena Headey as Namora would have been a delight in this role that would have suited her strengths as an actress.

Madame Masque

Madam Masque from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Madame Masque would be a fun addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which already has a plethora of femme fatales. Madame Masque would be fascinating to watch as she terrorises people with high-level organised crime, donning a golden mask to hide her scarred face.

Lena Headey is an expert at portraying characters who have complex pasts and internal conflicts, and she's already overpowered people in some really cool action roles in movies, so it almost seems like this role was made for her.

Death

Death from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Death, who was created by God and was born at the beginning of the universe, was already hinted at in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder. While having no physical form and taking up shapes to communicate with different beings, she has had many affiliations in Marvel comics with characters like Thanos and Deadpool.

Given that the character was already hinted at, this is also the most obvious choice for who Lena Headey might have played in the movie.

