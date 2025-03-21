5 Daredevil comics you need to read before watching Daredevil: Born Again

After nearly six years since Netflix's Daredevil concluded, Daredevil: Born Again has reintroduced the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to audiences through Disney+. With Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk, the new series acts as both a continuation and a tonal shift, blending the darker edge of the Netflix show with the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) narrative.

While Born Again borrows its title from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s landmark storyline, the show primarily draws influence from more recent comics, particularly Charles Soule’s run, in which Fisk becomes the mayor of New York City as per Book Riot, March 19, 2025. In addition, the introduction of Muse, a macabre serial killer from Soule’s 2016 storyline, marks a darker narrative turn as per Polygon, March 19, 2025.

With Born Again weaving threads from decades of Daredevil comics, diving into select titles will enhance your experience of the show. Below are five essential Daredevil comics that encapsulate the Man Without Fear’s evolution and challenges.

5 must-read Daredevil comics to explore before watching Daredevil: Born Again

As Daredevil: Born Again reintroduces Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk to Disney+, longtime fans and new viewers alike are revisiting key Daredevil comics to better grasp the show’s influences. While Born Again borrows its name from Frank Miller’s iconic arc, the show pulls from a broader spectrum of Daredevil storylines across decades.

The series draws heavily from Charles Soule’s Mayor Fisk run, while also referencing characters like Muse and Kirsten McDuffie from other periods. To help you navigate this expansive comic history, here are five essential Daredevil comics to explore before watching Born Again.

1) Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Daredevil: Born Again

This 1986 arc remains a cornerstone of the masked vigilante’s mythology. In the story, Wilson Fisk systematically dismantles Matt Murdock’s life after learning his identity. While Born Again the series may not closely follow this plot, this comic’s impact on the character’s evolution is undeniable.

The arc pushes Matt to rock bottom, testing his resilience and moral center. Mazzucchelli’s artwork and Miller’s grim narrative style laid the groundwork for the darker, psychological explorations that have defined the Man Without Fear ever since.

2) Daredevil: Mayor Fisk by Charles Soule and Ron Garney

Soule’s 2015-2018 run introduced Wilson Fisk as mayor of New York City, manipulating the city’s laws to his advantage. As per Polygon (March 19, 2025), the series Born Again appears to draw from this storyline, especially with Fisk’s political rise and the introduction of Muse.

This arc shifts the titular hero’s battles from rooftops to courtrooms and city hall, where Matt Murdock must balance vigilantism and legal work against a new level of corruption.

3) Daredevil: Know Fear by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto

Zdarsky’s 2019 series redefines the masked vigilante’s struggle with guilt and purpose after a tragic accident forces him to question his role as Hell’s Kitchen’s protector. Zdarsky introduces Cole North, a cop who challenges Murdock’s methods and beliefs.

The exploration of Matt’s self-doubt and flawed decision-making mirrors the emotional tone that Born Again is expected to bring to Disney+.

4) Daredevil: The Man Without Fear by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.

This retelling of Daredevil’s origin from the 1990s blends street-level crime drama with superhero noir. The comic reintroduces familiar faces like Elektra and Kingpin while chronicling Matt Murdock’s transformation from a grieving son to the Man Without Fear.

According to CBR (August 24, 2024), this miniseries provides crucial context for understanding Matt’s motivations and moral compass ahead of Born Again.

5) Daredevil by Mark Waid, Paolo Rivera, and Chris Samnee

Mark Waid’s run gave the Man Without Fear a jolt of energy with a lighter tone and a bit of swashbuckling flair. Instead of the usual brooding Matt Murdock, this version leaned into adventure while still addressing Matt’s deep struggles with mental health. Waid also brought Kirsten McDuffie into the fold, a character making her way into Born Again.

Speaking of the series, it dropped on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, launching with two episodes at 9 pm ET. Marvel Studios is steering the ship with Kevin Feige at the helm. The show continues the Netflix storyline but folds it into the larger MCU. The season runs for nine episodes with weekly drops.

Charlie Cox is back as the masked vigilante, sharing the screen with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk. This time, the story lives in both the gritty streets of Hell’s Kitchen and the wider Marvel world.

Stay tuned for more updates.

