5 most overrated cinematic portrayals of comic book supervillains

Supervillains constitute a significant part of an upbeat comic and are why superheroes exist. There is no one without the other. And just like having favorites among superheroes, there are various fan-favorite supervillains.

However, like many superheroes, various villains have also been found to be slightly overrated. This is either because their character is over-exposed or because they haven't put up much fight and aren't as noteworthy as expected.

Five supervillains in comics who are overhyped

5) Magneto

Magneto in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Magneto is a strong mutant, one of the hypothetical subspecies of mankind born with extraordinary talents. He can produce and manipulate magnetic fields and has become the X-Men's central focus since his debut in 1964.

The X-Men have a vast history, and within that history, there are various characters, villains, and themes to play with. On the other hand, Magneto has found his way into practically every X-Men narrative ever written.

4) Thanos

In the latest Eternals #1 comics, Thanos returns from death, and his attack on the Eternals proves he’s still the Mad Titan that comics fans know and love. THANOS is BACKIn the latest Eternals #1 comics, Thanos returns from death, and his attack on the Eternals proves he’s still the Mad Titan that comics fans know and love. #MCU THANOS is BACKIn the latest Eternals #1 comics, Thanos returns from death, and his attack on the Eternals proves he’s still the Mad Titan that comics fans know and love. #MCU https://t.co/rL2WUqYESC

While the importance of Thanos in comic books cannot be overstated, he was never as popular as he is now. The madman wields enormous power and is so strong that he has brought the galaxy to its knees on several occasions, and he is incredibly brilliant.

Thanos has been spoonfed to the people at the expense of his own character development. He comes under the list of overrated supervillains because he will be treated like Marvel's firstborn child until the majority of the world forgets him.

3) Darkseid

Darkseid in the comics (Image via DC Comics)

Darkseid rules Apokolips, and as its ruler, he is to blame for the galaxy's death, devastation, and despotism. He is a deadly foe in his own right.

Although he possesses a broad spectrum of superhuman abilities, he prefers to employ his Omega Beams. These have various abilities, the most astounding being the power to disintegrate everything they travel through.

Darkseid is nearly unequal due to his Omega Beams and has been among the overrated supervillains since he is almost unrivaled.

2) Loki

Typically, a villain in the MCU, Loki has aimed to conquer Asgard and Earth and allied himself with more powerful villains to do it. He has a special dislike for his adopted brother, Thor, and has been known to side with and then betray Thor and others and return from seeming death frequently.

Like most of the other victims on this list of overrated supervillains, Loki suffers from overexposure. With every obscure figure that the MCU introduces to the world, it oversaturates the audience with another.

Loki is one such figure. Many of Thor's other opponents fail to stand out in their ways due to his over-saturation.

1) Joker

The Joker from the comics (Image via DC Comics)

The Joker is perhaps the greatest supervillain of all time. But he is also one of the most overrated of them all. The Joker has been featured on a comic book page over 3200 times, a huge number.

He, more than anyone else, epitomizes overexposure. It appears that DC has relied on the Joker far too much, and the character has worn out the readers, making them need something new.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and purely reflects the writer's opinion.

