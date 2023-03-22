5 underrated Marvel characters who need to join the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has captivated audiences worldwide with its epic storylines and beloved characters. While we've seen some of our favorite superheroes take center stage, many underrated characters are still yet to make their debut.

As the MCU continues to expand with new movies and TV shows, fans eagerly anticipate these lesser-known heroes' arrival. From powerful aliens to telepaths and beyond, here are some of the underrated Marvel characters who deserve their chance to shine in the MCU.

Beta Ray Bill, Quasar, and 3 other underrated Marvel characters who need to join the MCU

1) Nova

Nova, the Human Rocket, ready for takeoff! (Image via Marvel Comics)

Nova, also known as Richard Rider, has a rich history in Marvel comics. As a member of the Nova Corps, a peacekeeping force from the planet Xandar, Nova possesses unique abilities, including superhuman strength, speed, durability, and the power of flight.

His most notable attribute is the Nova Force, a cosmic energy that can be used for various purposes, including creating force fields and energy blasts. Despite his popularity among comic book fans, Nova is yet to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, with the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the possibility of a Nova solo series, audiences hope to finally see him in action on the big screen.

Nova's inclusion in the MCU would bring a new level of excitement to the cosmic side of the franchise and potentially pave the way for even more characters from the vast Marvel universe to debut.

2) Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill, the worthy alien warrior, stands tall (Image via Marvel Comics)

Beta Ray Bill is an iconic character in the Marvel Comics universe, known for his unique appearance, incredible strength, and ability to wield Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. As an alien warrior from the planet Korbin, Beta Ray Bill has amassed a large fan following over the years, and fans eagerly await his arrival in the MCU.

While Thor and his supporting characters have already made their mark in the MCU, Beta Ray Bill is yet to make his debut. The character was almost featured in a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok but was ultimately cut due to the limited screen time he would have received.

Fans have speculated that Beta Ray Bill could debut in the future Thor movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or even in one of the upcoming seasons of the Disney+ series, such as Loki or What If...?.

Regardless of how he enters the MCU, there's no doubt that Beta Ray Bill will add a new dynamic to the Thor mythos and the more expansive Marvel universe.

3) Moon Dragon

Moon Dragon, the powerful telepath (Image via Sportskeeda)

Moon Dragon, also known as Heather Douglas, the daughter of Arthur Douglas, a human who was transformed into the powerful being known as Drax the Destroyer, is a formidable telepath and martial artist in her own right. Her abilities make her a valuable member of any team she joins, including her frequent affiliation with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Despite her popularity among comic book fans, Moon Dragon is yet to debut in the MCU.

Moon Dragon's unique powers and connection to Drax would add complexity to the Guardians of the Galaxy storyline and the wider MCU. Fans eagerly await the day she finally makes her long-awaited debut on the big screen.

4) Quasar

Quasar, the wielder of the quantum bands, harnesses the power of the cosmos (Image via Marvel Comics)

Quasar is an intriguing and powerful Marvel superhero who deserves a spot in the MCU. Wendell Vaughn’s alter ego possesses incredible energy manipulation powers that allow him to fly and create force fields, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Having been a member of various superhero teams, including the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Quasar has been popular among comic book fans for years. It's a mystery why he is yet to debut in the MCU, especially since he would make an excellent addition to the cosmic side of the Marvel universe.

With the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie a few months away, fans hope to see Quasar appear. His unique powers, backstory, and personality will bring a fresh MCU dynamic. Whether he joins the Guardians of the Galaxy or another superhero team, Quasar has the potential to become a fan favorite in the MCU.

5) Songbird

Songbird, the former villain turned hero, unleashes her sonic powers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Melissa Gold, also known as Songbird, is a powerful superhero who can manipulate sound to create force fields and energy blasts. Originally a member of the villainous group known as the Masters of Evil, Songbird eventually became a hero and joined the Thunderbolts, a team of reformed supervillains turned superheroes.

Despite her comic popularity, Songbird has yet to debut in the MCU. With the upcoming Thunderbolts movie in development, fans hope to see her in action soon.

As a strong and dynamic female character with a unique power set, Songbird would be a valuable addition to the MCU's impressive roster of superheroes.

Whether it's Nova, Beta Ray Bill, Moon Dragon, Quasar, or Songbird, these characters would be welcome additions to the MCU's expanding roster of superheroes.

Poll : 0 votes