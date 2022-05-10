About that time when Batman wrote a book about superpowered character's bodies: Exploring DC Comics' Anatomy of a Metahuman

Anatomy of a Metahuman is a perfect way where you can learn everything about some of your favorite DC heroes and villains. Filled with pages detailing exactly how the body of a metahuman works, this is the perfect way to learn more about some of DC's most powerful characters and just how their body works.

One of the most unique things though about the Anatomy of a Metahuman is that it's written from the perspective of Batman. You learn everything about these characters through Batman's research and how he perceives them to be. So you're technically kind of reading a book written by Batman. So with that being said, let's explore what Anatomy of a Metahuman is.

Anatomy of a Metahuman offers Batman's unique perspective on some of DC's most powerful characters

Anatomy of a Metahuman (Image via DC Comics)

Well, if there's one thing that every Batman fan knows, it's that just how paranoid he is about everything. Batman loves having a contingency plan for everything, to the point where it helped a group of super villains defeat the Justice League (check out the movie Justice League: Doom to learn more about it).

So if fans are really into seeing Batman dissecting each and every part of the biggest metahumans out there, this book is perfect for them. Anatomy of a Metahuman is written by S.D Perry and Matthew K. Manning with illustrations provided by Ming Doyle.

A page from the book (Image via DC Comics)

Now the book itself explores these metahumans in a detailed way. There are illustrations of their internal organs and how their bodies and superpowers work. Coming in at over 159 pages, the book details the anatomies of Superman, Bane, Killer Frost and Darkseid to name a few.

For instance, a page detailing Swamp Thing will have illustrations of him up on the page which will describe his cell structure and nervous system in a very detailed format. Similarly, there will be pages about how Aquaman is able to breathe underwater or how Bane's Venom affects his body. The pages are filled with great artwork overall that is topped off by Batman's internal monologue.

The monologues themselves do a great job at describing Batman's thoughts about these high-level beings. It gives you an idea of what Bruce's own standpoint with these beings are and how he perceives them and their powers.

A page from the book (Image via DC Comics)

The writers here do a great job at nailing down how Bruce Wayne thinks and that's one of the high points of this story. As much as it is a deep dive into the metahumans of the DC Universe, it's also a Batman story through and through. You're exploring the psyche of the Dark Knight himself and seeing the illustrations he makes, it just makes it so interesting, and so much of that credit goes to the writers.

While you get Bruce's internal monolgue on the villains, you get some of his thoughts on his Justice League teammates as well. Superman, in particular, as Batman explored his Kryptonian biology and how his powers exactly work, although Bruce isn't able to nail those down. That creates for an interesting dynamic, seeing as to how it doesn't make him seem like a know it all.

If you really do want to learn more about your favorite DC characters and learn how their powers work, Anatomy of a Metahuman is something that you should definitely pick up. It not only details their powers but also gives us a great Batman story that basically helps us learn more about the Caped Crusader.

