Alligator Loki gets his own comic book after MCU introduction

Alligator Loki is back in a new avatar as the star of his very own comic series after appearing in the MCU's Loki series on Disney+ last year.

The official blurb for the comic series tells us how Thor has only known one brother for his entire life - the conniving, sneaky, and cunning "God of Mischief" known to all as Loki. But the series is ready to introduce Thor to a new Loki.

The new Loki may be a smaller alligator, but that shouldn't deceive anyone. Despite his charms, this appealing new Loki is just as wily as his human counterpart, and he is ready to cause trouble in Asgard.

The Asgardian reptile variant of God of Mischief made his Infinity Comics debut in the first of the new 12-issue Alligator Loki series, which is available to read exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app.

The comic is written by Alyssa Wong, with art by Robert Quinn and colors by Pete Pantazis. The first issue of the new comic series is available to read now, with Marvel releasing new chapters every Friday.

Alligator Loki takes the lead role in a fun new Marvel Comics

In the first issue of the series, called "Family Bonding," Alligator Loki could be seen lounging around an Asgardian amusement park with the Thor as they attempt to get to know each other.

Images from the opening chapter show the mighty God of Thunder carrying the reptilian Loki in a wrap sling while exploring the park's attractions, including its various thrilling rides and snacks.

Alligator Loki made his MCU debut in the Loki series on Disney+ last year in Episode 4's "The Nexus Event," in a brief cameo for the ending stinger, where Kid Loki held him in his arms.

He featured more prominently alongside other Loki variants like Kid Loki and President Loki in Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery." Loki has a season 2 coming out, so that might not be the last time for us with the reptilian Asgardian.

The second season revealed in the mid-credits scene last season featured a close-up of TVA paperwork with the words "Loki will return for Season 2."

Loki is the first Marvel Disney+ series confirmed to return for a second season. While the release date for Loki season 2 hasn't been announced yet, it's probably because there are a lot of other Marvel shows to come first, like Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, all slated to release on Disney+.

