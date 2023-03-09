Ana de Armas becomes the first choice to replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Dark clouds loom over Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman. After James Gunn’s announcement of the rebooted DCU, people have been left wondering about Diana Prince. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 got canceled, and Gunn didn’t even announce a new Wonder Woman project.

While the character will definitely be a part of Gunn’s new universe, Gal Gadot’s return to it isn’t confirmed yet. So far, both the co-CEOs of DC Studios have been playing coy about Wonder Gadot’s future. But with Diana’s cameo getting deleted from The Flash and the likes of Superman and Batman getting recast, it’s quite likely that Diana Prince will be recast. Who would replace Gadot, though?

Fans have already picked their new Wonder Woman

Poll to replace Gal Gadot (Image via Twitter)

Giant Freakin Robot recently ran a Twitter poll asking who should be the next actress to play the Princess of Themyscira. They gave three options: Zendaya, Ana de Armas, and Sidney Sweeney. The fourth option allowed Twitter users to choose and comment about other actresses apart from these three. The vote ended with 2061 votes, of which 32.5% chose Ana de Armas.

Zendaya currently has her hands full with Sony & MCU’s Spider-Man movies alongside WB’s Dune franchise. Sidney Sweeney is playing Spider-Woman in Sony’s Madame Webb movie. So clearly, fans have picked the most capable actress out of the lot who doesn’t have a Superhero or a franchise attached to her name yet.

Why Ana de Armas will be a great Wonder Woman

Ana de Armas for Diana? (Image via MGM)

Some would argue that Ana de Armas may not be a great pick considering she is only 5’6”. But height can be fixed with good camera work and shoe-lifts. Moving on from that, she could be a good choice for Wonder Woman because of her growing experience in the action genre.

She stole the show with her one major fight scene in No Time to Die. She is said to be the lead in a John Wick spinoff called Ballerina. She also proved her mettle in 2022’s Netflix hit, The Gray Man. And this new poll comes right after the launch of Ghosted’s new trailer, her upcoming action movie.

As mentioned above, Ana de Armas doesn’t have a Superhero franchise next to her name, so she would be a great candidate to become the next Wonder Woman. She is also just 34 years old, so she could easily carry out the role for the next decade.

Other actresses who could play Diana

Jodie Comer in Free Guy (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Many fans liked Gal Gadot as Diana, so they’d like to continue with her in the lead. But if it’s not her or Ana de Armas, other names could be picked.

Free Guy actress Jodie Comer is a familiar name who ticks all the boxes to play Diana. She is 29 years old and is loved by many. She stands 5’8” tall and has the acting chops to deliver a strong performance as Diana.

Besides her, other names falling in the same category include Eiza Gomez, Adria Arjona, and Karen Gillan, among others. So, it’ll be interesting to see if Gal Gadot’s Diana gets recast by any of the aforementioned names.

