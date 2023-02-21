Ant-Man 3 becomes one of the worst audience rated films in Marvel history

Ant-Man 3 is currently running in theaters, and reviews from both critics and audiences have come in. The reviews are generally mixed, with criticism of the screenplay, visual effects, and tonal inconsistency. The positives are Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Paul Rudd's performances, as well as the set pieces.

The film has now become one of the worst-rated Marvel films, after Eternals, which currently stands at a critics' score of 47% and an audience score of 77%. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has a critics' score of 47%, tying it with Eternals and an audience score of 84%.

Metacritic gave Ant-Man 3 a Metascore of 48/100 and a user score of 6.2/10. Both of these indicated mixed or average reviews. The film also received a 6.6 rating on IMDb.

Will the negative scores hurt the chances of Ant-Man 3 succeeding at the box office?

Rotten Tomatoes @RottenTomatoes Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently only the second movie to receive a Rotten Tomatometer score in the MCU. editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/all-marv… Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently only the second movie to receive a Rotten Tomatometer score in the MCU. editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/all-marv…

It remains to be seen whether the negative critical scores and reviews will hurt Ant-Man 3 and its box-office numbers in the long run. The film has currently grossed over $226.8 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing film of 2023.

Cinemascore has given a B to Ant-Man 3, making it the second film to receive such a low score, following 2021's Eternals, which also has a B score. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder tower slightly above both with a B+ score.

The following are the scores of all 31 films from the MCU:

Iron Man - A

The Incredible Hulk - A-

Iron Man 2 - A

Thor - B+

Captain America: The First Avenger - A-

The Avengers - A+

Iron Man 3 - A

Thor: The Dark World - A-

Captain America: The Winter Soldier - A

Guardians of The Galaxy - A

Avengers: Age of Ultron - A

Ant-Man - A

Captain America: Civil War - A

Doctor Strange - A

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - A

Spider-Man: Homecoming - A

Thor: Ragnarok - A

Black Panther - A+

Avengers: Infinity War - A

Ant-Man and the Wasp - A-

Captain Marvel - A

Avengers: Endgame - A+

Spider-Man: Far From Home - A

Black Widow - A-

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings - A

Eternals - B

Spider-Man: No Way Home - A+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - B+

Thor: Love and Thunder - B+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - A

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - B

Rotten Tomatoes @RottenTomatoes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors share their travel reviews for the Quantum Realm. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors share their travel reviews for the Quantum Realm. https://t.co/MKMmdTfOLt

As per Box Office Mojo, Ant-Man 3 opened domestically with $104 million in North America. It is low compared to the previous four MCU releases, such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But when compared to the previous Ant-Man films, the earnings are still on the higher end. 2015's Ant-Man brought in $57 million, while 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp brought in $72 million.

Ant-Man 3 will hit streaming services 45 days after its theatrical run if one goes by the pattern of previous MCU film releases on streaming. Thus, expect Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to drop on Disney+ by at least April or May 2023.

Will Ant-Man 4 happen?

According to Marvel producer Stephen Broussard, a fourth film for Ant-Man is a possibility. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Broussard revealed that the team at Marvel Studios is already considering a fourth Ant-Man installment. He said:

"We're already thinking about it. It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?"

However, Broussard did not reveal any specific details, only stating that he has spoken with Ant-Man director Peyton Reed and Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige about the possibility.

"Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin."

Have you seen Ant-Man 3? If you have seen it, did you like it or not? Let us know in the comments down below.

Poll : 0 votes