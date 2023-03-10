Ant-Man 3: Who exiled Kang The Conqueror and why?

Kang The Conqueror plays his part as a villain in Ant-Man 3, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film's official name is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it introduces Kang The Conqueror to the big screen, as he sets his sights on Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, and his family.

This happens after Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter, creates a satellite that can scan the Quantum Realm, which grabs Kang's attention. The villain sees an opportunity in technology and sets out to take it for himself, putting Scott and his family in danger.

While exploring the Quantum Realm, Scott and his Ant family stumble upon Kang, who has been trapped there for several decades, ruling the microscopic universe as his own kingdom.

Kang The Conqueror exiled: The reason behind it

According to Marvel Comics and Ant-Man 3, Kang The Conqueror was exiled to the realm by the Council of Kangs.

The Council is a group made up of other versions of the villain from across the multiverse. They are the ultimate authority when it comes to dealing with any rogue Kang variants who may pose a threat to the timeline. The Council is responsible for ensuring that the timeline remains intact and that no one Kang variant becomes too powerful.

The council's decision to exile Kang The Conqueror was not made lightly. Kang was banished because he wanted to slaughter the council, so he was the only version to exist. This made him a threat not only to the timeline but to the very existence of the council itself.

Kang wanted to kill the Council of Kangs to gain more power and control. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Kang The Conqueror wanted to kill the Council of Kangs to gain more power and control. He is a conqueror who is constantly searching for ways to increase his influence. If he got rid of the Council, he would become the sole ruler of the multiverse, and this would allow him to shape the timeline and manipulate reality as he pleased.

However, the "Council of Kangs" is not an easy group to take down. They are made up of some of the most powerful and cunning versions of the villain from throughout the multiverse. Each one has its own unique abilities and strategies, making them a formidable opponent for any rogue Kang variant.

Kang The Conqueror was ultimately no match for the Council. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Despite his desire for power, Kang The Conqueror was ultimately no match for the Council. They were able to band together and use their collective power to banish him from the realm.

Of course, defeating Kang will not be an easy task. He is one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel universe, with a vast array of weapons and technology at his disposal. He is also a master strategist, able to anticipate his opponent's moves and plan accordingly.

It is also possible that Kang The Conqueror will not be the only villain that Ant-Man and The Wasp will have to face in the upcoming film. The MCU is known for its complex and interconnected storylines, and it is likely that other villains will make an appearance in the film.

Time-traveling and intellect: The powers of Kang The Conqueror

Kang possesses an incredible intellect, making him a formidable strategist and tactician.

He is an expert in various fields such as history, engineering, and military tactics, which he uses to conquer entire worlds. He is also an accomplished inventor, creating powerful technological devices that allow him to travel through time, control others' minds, and even manipulate the fabric of reality itself.

Kang is capable of traveling through time, manipulating past and future events to his advantage. He can create alternate timelines and divergent realities, altering the course of history to suit his desires. This makes Kang one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe, capable of manipulating events on a cosmic scale.

His armor provides him with a wide range of physical abilities, making him an incredibly powerful fighter. Overall, Kang's intellect, time-traveling abilities, and formidable armor make him one of the most powerful and dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

Poll : 0 votes