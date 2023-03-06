Ant-Man 3: Why is Pym mad at Scott? Explained

Since Ant-Man was first introduced to the MCU and much before the latest Ant-Man 3 movie, it was clear that he was a surprising choice for a Marvel hero. Ant-Man 3 makes it evident that Scott’s predecessor and mentor, Hank Pym, is not happy with him. The friction between the two characters keeps cropping up throughout the movie.

In an interview, Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym, agreed that the initial tone of Hank and Scott's relationship was negative. This was because of Scott’s decision to assist Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War without the consent of Hank and his daughter Hope.

“Yeah, he is pretty pissed off about that. He really is… He didn’t share much information with Dr Pym.”

Ant-Man 3 has a completely different setting for the battles—the Quantum Realms—yet the troubled association between the former and the contemporary Ant-Men was very obvious. Senior Pym kept bringing up the case of mistrust, while Ant-Man kept apologizing.

What made Pym so angry with Scott?

Hank does not trust Scott's decisions (Image via Marvel)

From the beginning of their interaction, Pym considered Scott unfit for the superpower of Pym particles. As such, the genius scientist always looked down on Lang. This dislike changed into mistrust as the latter supported Captain America.

Due to some inevitable circumstances, Lang had to assist Steve Rogers in his fight against Tony Stark. Steve took a stand against the Sokovia Accords and needed all the help that he could muster. However, the battle took place at an airport in Germany, and Scott, along with Captain America’s team, were defeated.

saty @folkwhoe so i learnt something new today.. thats why i was so clueless in cinema watching antman & the wasp, hank pym was mad at scott but why?? he went to steve rogers without telling him. (cont) so i learnt something new today.. thats why i was so clueless in cinema watching antman & the wasp, hank pym was mad at scott but why?? he went to steve rogers without telling him. (cont)

As it happens, Scott’s battle as Ant-Man exposed Pym’s technology to the world. The possessive and secretive man that he is, Hank believed that Scott stole the suit to go to Germany for this combat. Moreover, Scott preferred to remain under house arrest rather than break out of prison like Steve and others, which opened his powers to speculation.

Elffriend Forever @DeBelle77 Hank Pym's secret super power is alienating everyone around him including loved ones. In the very first scene in #Antman we see him doing this with enemies and friends. His relationship with Hope is a huge example, and it was a major plot point in #Antman andthewasp Hank Pym's secret super power is alienating everyone around him including loved ones. In the very first scene in #Antman we see him doing this with enemies and friends. His relationship with Hope is a huge example, and it was a major plot point in #Antmanandthewasp

The exposure of Pym technology put Hank and Hope under threat, as it was in violation of the Sokovia Accords and government laws. Since they were under the government’s radar, they had to hide like fugitives. Hank Pym blamed Scott Lang for their plight. and continues to do so in Ant-Man 3.

Does the equation between Pym and Scott improve in Ant-Man 3?

Scott needs to prove that he can be dependable (Image via Marvel Comics)

In Ant-Man 3, Hank Pym needed Scott’s help to rescue his wife, Janet, who was trapped in the Quantum Realms. Since government scrutiny made it difficult for Hank and Hope to complete the machine and take them to the distinct space, Scott was much needed.

Moreover, Hank was aware that Scott had the Ant-Man suit along with the ability to use it to his advantage. Add to this the fact that his daughter, Hope van Dyne, was in love with Scott Lang, there are numerous reasons for Hank to dislike Scott.

MAD Metaverse 🧪 @MADmetaverse



Pym's scientific boundaries pushed to the limit, resulting in a suit that defies size and increases strength.



What will you make in your LAB?



#evolvingNFTs #antman3 Without the MAD genius of Hank Pym, the Ant-Man suit wouldn't exist!Pym's scientific boundaries pushed to the limit, resulting in a suit that defies size and increases strength.What will you make in your LAB? Without the MAD genius of Hank Pym, the Ant-Man suit wouldn't exist! Pym's scientific boundaries pushed to the limit, resulting in a suit that defies size and increases strength. What will you make in your LAB? #evolvingNFTs #antman3 https://t.co/3Ocdt7O0V9

Throughout Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Hank Pym kept his distrust and displeasure towards Scott Lang on display. Meanwhile, Scott kept apologizing for maintaining the harmony of the team.

Since they had a common goal in Ant-Man 3, and Cassie Lang was also involved, Hank and Scott managed to collaborate. At the end of the movie, it almost looked as if they had made up and become friends. However, the fact that they are total opposites cannot be denied when watching Ant-Man 3.

