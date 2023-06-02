Are there any post-credits scenes in Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released on June 1, 2023. Meanwhile, those making a trip to the theaters have been wondering if they should sit through the credits to get a little extra tease for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Surprisingly, nobody needs to look at the credits unless they want to read some names because Across the Spider-Verse does not have any end credits scene.

Post-credits scenes have always been a thing since the early 2000s, but the MCU is what gave them true meaning as they became a staple for all franchise movies. In recent times, post-credits scenes have become so important that a film could arguably feel incomplete without one or two scenes showing up during/after the credits.

However, the Spider-Verse sequel does not follow this pattern as it didn’t need to!

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Why there are no end credits scenes in Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Verse 2 (Image via Sony)

Sony took five years to come up with the sequel and they delivered with the recent film. The team of writers and directors was totally able to elevate things from where Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse left them. As viewers reach its ending, they were left wishing for more because it leaves things at a point in the story where nobody would want to stop.

The film ends with cliffhangers on multiple fronts, leaving people with many unanswered questions. So, with the way its ending was designed so naturally, there was no need for any end credits scenes to be added in.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ended with the arrival of Spider-Man 2099, who became a primary figure in the sequel. However, there’s no such character coming in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales vs. The Prowler (Image via Marvel)

Miles Morales from Earth-1610 was left under the captivity of Earth-42’s Miles. The Spider Society was preparing to go after Miles and the Spot, meanwhile the multiversal villain had supercharged himself by going through countless super-colliders. Lastly, Gwen assembled a new team of Spider-people to help Miles-1610.

So, the ending perfectly covered all fronts of the movie and a post-credits scene beyond this would have felt forced. Things got so tense in the third act that after multiple thrilling reveals that an added gag would have ruined the feeling that people left the theaters with. Hence, nothing was shoe-horned at the end.

Across the Spider-Verse cast, crew, and synopsis

Spider-Verse 2 poster (Image via Sony)

The cast of the film involves the voice talents of Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jason Schwartzman, Rachel Dratch, Shea Whigham, and Jorma Taccone.

Sony revealed the following synopsis of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence.”

The synopsis continues:

“But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.”

Across The Spider-Verse has been written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham, and the likes of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson have directed the film. Lord and Miller also produced the film alongside Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg.

