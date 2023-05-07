Brian Tyree Henry is an accomplished American actor who plays the character Tayo Miller in the FX miniseries Class of '09. The show is set to premiere on Hulu on May 10, 2023. It explores the dangers of law enforcement relying too heavily on artificial intelligence.

The story follows the lives of several FBI agents across three different timelines, examining how the decisions these recruits made decades ago eventually lead to a reality where AI contributes to punishing people for imagined crimes.

Brian Tyree Henry is known for his impressive range and compelling performances across film, television, and theater. With a career spanning several years, he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

Brian Tyree Henry has starred in several acclaimed series like This Is Us

While Henry's early career was primarily focused on theater, he made his way to the small screen with a recurring role on the hit HBO series Boardwalk Empire. He also appeared on shows such as The Knick, This Is Us, and How to Get Away with Murder.

He landed his breakthrough role as Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles in the highly acclaimed comedy-drama series Atlanta. The role earned him a nomination for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Brian Tyree Henry's film career took off in 2018, with notable roles in Steve McQueen's BAFTA-nominated heist film Widows, as well as Oscar-winning movies like Barry Jenkins' romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk, and the animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

He continued to impress audiences with his performances in Joker, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Bullet Train. He also portrayed Phastos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals.

In 2022, Brian Tyree Henry starred in Causeway, alongside Jennifer Lawrence. His performance earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. With each role, Henry showcases his versatility and ability to embody a wide range of characters.

Brian Tyree Henry plays Tayo Miller in Class of '09

Brian Tyree Henry will soon be seen in the upcoming FX miniseries Class of '09, where he plays the role of Tayo Miller. The show explores the dangers of law enforcement relying too heavily on Artificial Intelligence and how this can lead to punishing people for imagined crimes.

Henry's character, alongside other FBI agents, navigates the consequences of the decisions they made decades ago and how they contributed to a world where AI controls the criminal justice system.

Created by Tom Rob Smith and Joe Robert Cole, Class of '09 is a thought-provoking series that examines the limits of artificial intelligence and how it compares to actual human emotional intelligence.

The show boasts an all-star cast, including Kate Mara, Sepideh Moafi, Raúl Castillo, and Brian J. Smith, in addition to Henry.

Henry's performances in Class of '09 and beyond demonstrate his commitment to his craft and his ability to adapt to different genres and roles. He continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his work, cementing his status as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

The FX miniseries Class of '09 premieres on Hulu on May 10.

