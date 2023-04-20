Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Full list of every cast member

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all set to hit theaters this June, after years of waits and multiple delays. Due to its release in June, it will face competition from the likes of DC's The Flash and Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Nonetheless, there is a lot of fan anticipation for the upcoming animated flick, which will expand all the corners and horizons of the Spider-Verse.

The sequel to 2018's Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will see Miles Morales join his best friend and love interest Gwen Stacy on a trip across the Spider-Verse where he encounters a group of spider-people known as the Spider-Force led by Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O' Hara). However, Miles quickly finds himself at odds with Miguel and the Spider-Force when they have to handle a new threat known as Spot.

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse set to expand upon the Spider-Verse and feature double the Spider-People seen in Into the Spider-Verse, there will be a huge lineup of characters, comprised of both returning and old cast members.

From Shameik Moore to Shea Whigham: Meet the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

1) Miles Morales/Spider-Man - Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore will reprise his role of Miles once again in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Images via Sony/iMDb)

Miles Morales returns once again as the main protagonist of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Shameik Moore lending his vocal talents to the character once again. Miles, by now, seems to have adjusted to his Spider-Man role after taking over duties from his deceased predecessor, his world's Peter Parker.

The film will see Miles go up against Miguel O'Hara and his team, the Spider-Force, when they begin to clash over dealing with a new interdimensional threat known as the Spot. From what was seen in the recently released trailer, Miles will also go up against Gwen and Peter B. Parker when they side with the Spider-Force.

2) Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen - Hailee Steinfeld

Spider-Gwen will serve as the deuteragonist of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony/Getty)

Gwen Stacy is another Spider Hero who returns from the first film, with Hailee Steinfeld reprising her role. Unlike in the first film, where she only served as a good friend to Miles, she will be his love interest here, according to producer Amy Pascal. The producer added that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature a love story between the two of them.

In the film, Gwen recruits Miles to help her and the Spider-Force in combating a new interdimensional threat known as the Spot. However, as seen from the recent trailer, Gwen, along with the Spider-Force, seemingly turn on Miles when the latter clashes with Miguel's ideas on how to handle their new enemy.

3) Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man - Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson will return as Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Images via Sony/iMDb)

Peter B. Parker is the third Spider Hero to return from the first film, with Jake Johnson providing his vocal talent to the character again. In the previous film, he was a disheveled and out-of-shape version of the iconic hero who served as a mentor to Miles, albeit reluctantly.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Parker, after reconciling with Mary Jane Watson at the end of the previous film, now has a daughter called Mayday Parker, who seems to have inherited his spider powers. However, Parker, like Gwen, also seems to turn on Miles when the latter clashes with Miguel O'Hara over handling the Spot.

4) Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 - Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac will have a major role as Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Images via Sony/iMDb)

The first new cast member to join Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, who will be voiced by Oscar Isaac. O'Hara previously made a cameo in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse, where he was seen comically arguing with the Spider-Man from the famous 1967 show of the same name.

However, in the film, O'Hara is depicted as the leader of the Spider Force, a group of Spider-like heroes from across the multiverse. As seen from both the trailers, O'Hara is vehemently against Miles Morales joining the Spider-Force due to an unknown reason and clashes with him over handling a new villain known as the Spot, resulting in Miles being hunted by Miguel and his team, which also includes Peter B. Parker and Gwen Stacy.

5) Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman - Issa Rae

Issa Rae will lend her voice to Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Images via iMDb/Sony)

Another new cast member joining Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, with Issa Rae of The Awkward Black Girl and The Lovebirds lending her vocal talents to the character in the film. This movie marks Jessica Drew's cinematic debut, even though it is animated. Drew, however, is yet to make her debut in live-action.

In the film, the actress will be depicted as pregnant and will be seen using a motorcycle as part of her unique skill set. Interestingly, she also shoots spiderwebs despite Jessica Drew having no connection to Spider-Man and his powers in the comics whatsoever.

6) Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India - Karan Soni

Spider-Man India makes his first debut outside of the comics in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Images via iMDb/Sony)

Another new cast member to join Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Pavitr Prabhakar, otherwise known as Spider-Man India, who will be voiced by Karan Soni, known for his role as Dopinder in the Deadpool films. As the name suggests, the character is an alternate universe Indian version of the iconic superhero, who is the protector of a fictionalized version of Mumbai.

In the film, instead of being the protector of Mumbai, Pavitr is instead the protector of a hybridized version of Mumbai and Manhattan known as Mumbattan, where all the buildings are descending, compared to the rising skyscrapers of Manhattan. He is also a member of Miguel's Spider-Force and, like the others, will also be on the hunt for Miles following the latter's disagreement with O'Hara.

7) Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk - Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya will essay the role of Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Images via iMDb/Marvel)

Spider-Punk is another new character who will be introduced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He will be voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, who is best known for his amazing performances in several films, most notably Jordan Peele's psychological thriller-horror films Get Out and Nope.

This alternate version of Spider-Man is English and from Camden, who makes use of a special rock guitar as part of his power set. In the film, Spider-Punk will be depicted as a member of Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Force and, like them, will also presumably help in hunting down Miles Morales after the latter gets into a huge disagreement with O'Hara.

8) Jonathan Ohn/The Spot - Jason Schwartzman

Jason Schwartzman as The Spot (Images via Sony/iMDb)

Jason Schwartzman, who is best known for his appearances in multiple Wes Anderson films and other films such as Klaus and Scott Pilgrim vs The World, will lend his voice to Jonathan Ohn, aka The Spot, who will reportedly serve as the main antagonist of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Additionally, he will also appear in the film's direct sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

In the comics, Jonathan Ohn was a scientist who suffered a freak accident that rendered his body full of spots which gave him the ability to access interdimensional travel, using it to travel lengthy distances and commit crimes. The character will presumably have a similar origin in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and will also be at the crux of the conflict between Miles Morales and Miguel O'Hara.

9) Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales - Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Valez

Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Valez will voice Miles' parents Jefferson and Rio (Images via Sony/iMDb/Getty)

Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Valez reprise their voice roles from the first film in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Miles' parents Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales. Like in the first film, they will only play supporting roles where they will attempt to deal with their son Miles' growth as a teenager. Rio, in particular, will deal with the challenge of seeing Miles grow into a man.

It will also be interesting to see the change in dynamics between Jefferson and Miles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and whether the former will be even more protective of the latter, given that Jefferson's brother and Miles' uncle Aaron, died in the previous film after being killed by Kingpin.

10) Adrian Toomes/Vulture - Jorma Taccone

Jorma Taccone will voice Vulture in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Images via Sony/iMDb)

Jorma Taccone, who provided the voice for Norman Osborn/Green Goblin and the 1967 animated series version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Into the Spider-Verse, will return to lend his vocal talents to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but this time in the form of Adrian Toomes/Vulture.

In the film, the character will be a supervillain from the Renaissance period and sports more bird feathers, unlike his live-action MCU counterpart from Spider-Man: Homecoming, who was played by Michael Keaton.

11) George Stacy - Shea Whigham

Shea Whigham will voice Captain George Stacy (Images via iMDb/Sony)

Spider-Gwen's father, Captain George Stacy, will be another new supporting cast member who will be introduced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Here, he will be voiced by Shea Whigham, who is known for his lead role as Elias Thompson in the series Boardwalk Empire and as Agent Michael Stasiak in the Fast & Furious franchise.

In the film, Captain Stacy will serve as an antagonist to Spider-Gwen, with one of the promotional clips of Across the Spider-Verse depicting Gwen escaping from her father in the Guggenheim Museum.

Additional cast members in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse include Greta Lee as Lyla, Miguel O'Hara's AI, Rachel Dratch as the principal of Miles' school, and Michael Rianda as Spider-Man Patient.

Various other iterations of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman are also set to appear in the film, such as Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man from the animated series Spider-Man Unlimited, Spider-Man from the Insomniac Games, Otto Octavius / Superior Spider-Man, Doppelganger, Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman, Kaine Parker, Maybelle Reilly/Lady-Spider, Charlotte Webber/Sun-Spider, Spider-Therapist, Patrick O'Hara/Web-Slinger and his horse Widow, and Flash Thompson/Captain Spider.

