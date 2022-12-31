Are Shazam and Black Adam the same? The difference and similarities explained

Shazam and Black Adam are arguably two of DC's most powerful characters, and people have been quite excited to see them clash on the big screen. Although they are considered two sides of the same coin, the two superheroes are totally different from each other.

Since both Shazam and Black Adam get their powers by uttering the same word, some people think that they are practically the same. However, that is not the case! Shazam and Black Adam are not the same characters at all, but they are related to each other through the Wizard. As such, this article will list the similarities and differences between the two superheroes so that readers can get an idea of their powers and its origin.

Both Shazam and Black Adam's powers are granted once they say the same word

Shazam and Black Adam (Image via DC)

Shazam and Black Adam are massively powerful DC characters who usually act as protagonists and antagonists in each other’s stories. They were chosen as champions of the Wizard Shazam, who granted them the power of the Gods. However, only this part of their origin is quite similar.

Both the superheroes have to speak the word “SHAZAM” and they are struck by lightning, only to be imbued with godly abilities. They also have a similar set of powers, such as flight, superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, wisdom, courage, and other lightning abilities. However, this is where the similarities between these two characters come to an end.

Black Adam and Shazam's differences are marked by the different gods they draw their powers from

Billy Batson and Wizard Shazam (Image via DC)

Black Adam is portrayed as a villain and an antihero, while Shazam has always been a hero. Another distinction between the two is the fact that Billy Batson is a kid who grows into his peak human self after uttering the word "SHAZAM." Meanwhile, Teth Adam is already a grown adult when he gets the ability to transform into a superpowered individual.

Besides that, the main difference between these two characters is the source of their powers. Shazam draws his powers from the Greek Gods, while Black Adam gets a similar set of abilities from Egyptian Gods.

When Billy Batson yells "SHAZAM," he gets imbued with:

The Wisdom of S olomon

olomon The Strength of H ercules

ercules The Stamina of A tlas

tlas The Power of Z eus

eus The Courage of A chilles

chilles and the speed of Mercury.

As it is apparent, all letters of the word "SHAZAM" are the initials of each Greek God that grant him powers.

Shazam vs Black Adam (Image via DC)

However, this is not the case with Black Adam. He was powered by these abilities from the Greek Gods in the past, but unlike Billy, he doesn't call upon the Greek Gods anymore. Although the Black Adam movie removed this complexity, the superhero straightaway got his powers from the Egyptian Gods, whose initials also form the word "SHAZAM."

When Black Adam yells the word, he gets his superhuman stamina and invulnerability from Shu. Thanks to these powers, his body doesn’t even produce any fatigued toxins. Therefore, Adam gets limitless physical stamina during battles. His self-sustenance and invulnerability allow him to survive without food, water, or any other items of necessity.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam (Image via DC)

Then comes his super speed and ability to fly, which is granted by God Horus. Adam's balance and bodily coordination are enhanced to superhuman levels, which is why he can fly at supersonic speeds and swiftly respond to any attack.

Next up, he gets his superhuman strength from the King of Egyptian Gods, Amon. With this power, Adam can lift tanks easily and can go toe-to-toe with the strongest beings, such as Shazam or even Superman.

Moreover, his wisdom comes from the Egyptian God of learning, Zehuti. Along with that, he also gets enhanced senses. His sight, hearing, and smell are far greater than any normal human, and he can track his enemies across vast distances.

Black Adam lightning powers (Image via DC)

Coming to his specialty, Aton empowers Black Adam with his lightning abilities. He can summon thunderstrikes and lightning bolts. He can form an electric shield around himself. Black Adam can also project bolts of powerful arcane lightning from any part of his body.

Finally, he gets his unmovable courage and resilience from the Egyptian snake God, Mehen. Apart from these abilities, Black Adam can also perform various magical spells.

It would be interesting to see how James Gunn handles these two characters in the DCEU and whether or not fans will see the two have a face-off.

Poll : 0 votes