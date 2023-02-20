Avatar 2 beats Titanic, but could it beat Avengers: Endgame and Avatar?

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 just keeps the magic going, as people aren’t stopping to throng to the theaters for a screening. The Way of Water continues to perform essentially identically to its predecessor, even in this saturated market that is constantly being competed with by streaming services and other players.

Cameron continues to outdo himself as Avatar: The Way of Water finally takes down Titanic. It would have done the job last week, but Titanic was re-released by 20th Century Studios. Fortunately for Cameron and co., Titanic's intake was at par with Avatar 2. But finally, The Way of Water has caught up with it to become the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

Avatar 2 prevails as Titanic is surpassed by The Way of Water

James Cameron's Avatar 2 and Titanic (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Titanic’s 25th anniversary release allowed it to add another $12 million domestically, bringing its total to $672 million. But overall, the movie made $48 million worldwide and reached $2,243 million globally. The Way of Water has chased it down over the last weekend as it pulled in another $6.1 million from the domestic market despite the massive competition from Ant-Man 3.

The revenue dropped by just 15% from the last weekend, and The Way of Water’s domestic total has reached $658 million. It currently ranks at number 9 in the all-time domestic chart, while Titanic is at number 8. However, it will undoubtedly close the gap in the coming weeks and topple Titanic in North America as well. In fact, it could even get close to Avengers: Infinity War.

Avatar: The Way of Water's Domestic Box Office (Image via Sportskeeda)

But as far as the global overhaul is concerned, The Way of the Water has done the unthinkable by going past Titanic for good. It currently stands at $2.244 billion worldwide. James Cameron now has both his Avatar films in the top three highest-grossing movies list, and it’s needless to say that the Number 4 has also been directed by him.

But besides James Cameron, another actor who benefits the most from this achievement is Zoe Saldana. She is now the star of all 3 biggest movies ever. In fact, she stars in 4 of the top 6 movies of all time. So, that’s a great accolade to be added to her resume.

Will Avatar 2 beat Avengers: Endgame though?

Will Avatar 2 surpass Avengers: Endgame (Image via Disney/Marvel)

Even though Avatar 2 managed to make $6.1 million in its tenth domestic weekend, it’s still more than $550 million behind the top two movies of all time. Avengers: Endgame stands at $2.799 billion and Avatar is at $2.923 billion.

Next weekend still doesn’t have any new releases, and Avatar 2 will continue to compete with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But starting in March, we’ve got the likes of Creed 3, Scream 6, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, John Wick Chapter 4, Dungeons & Dragons, and 65 coming out. As a result, the market will become more competitive.

Thus, it will be impossible for Avatar: The Way of Water to get rid of the gap between it and Endgame. Unless Avatar 3 or Avengers: Secret Wars outperform it, it will remain the third most successful film of all time.

Avatar: The Seed Bearer arrives on December 20, 2024.

