Avatar 2 Ending explained: Spoilers ahead

Movie theaters are crowded thanks to the screening of Avatar 2. Fans are appreciating the various technical aspects of the movie. However, some viewers couldn’t interpret the ending, and many wondered how it would connect to the next sequel.

Avatar 2 is the continuation of Jake Sully and Neytiri’s life within the Omaticaya clan with their biological and adopted children. The sequel was released 13 years after the first movie but more parts are slated to be released in the next 4-5 years.

While fans are delighted about the movie, as mentioned earlier, some are confused about its ending and how it ties up with the next part of the Avatar franchise.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the latest Avatar movie.

The storyline and Avatar 2 ending explained

The movie starts with the peaceful family life of Jake and Neytiri among Omaticayans, living with their biological children Neteyam, Lo’ak and Tuk, and their adopted daughter Kiri. Sully kids also have a companion - a young human named Spider.

Just as in the first movie, RDA tries to invade Pandora with the added mission of destroying Jake. RDA sends the Na’vi body of Quaritch on this project. In a bid to save his family, Jake relinquishes his post as chief of Omaticaya and moves to the island of the Metkayina clan. A new angle is introduced when Jake's son, Lo’ak befriends Payakan, a Tulkun whale.

Quaritch, on the other hand, captures and forces Spider to reveal more about Jake’s family. The fight starts when Quaritch takes the children hostage, and the parents – Jake and Neytiri – fight bravely, but Neteyam gets killed in the fight. During the fight, Quaritch holds Kiri at knifepoint, and Neytiri holds and injures Spider in answer.

All is well at the culmination of the fight. Jake defeats and leaves an injured Quaritch to die. At this point, Lo’ak saves his dad with Payakan’s help. In spectacular visuals, Kiri sends bioluminescent fish to help Neytiri and Tuk escape. At the same time, Spider saves Quaritch but refuses to join him.

In the end, the Metkayina clan accept Jake’s family after they perform Neteyam’s funeral. Jake and his remaining family settle down again and peace is restored in Pandora.

Avatar 2 seems to give the message that humans and creatures from other planets can co-exist peacefully without the need to invade or capture extra-terrestrial existence for survival. Another thoughtful message is that aliens who live in colonies value both family and peace, just like humans.

The loose ends of Avatar 2 to explore in the sequels

The Avatar 2 ending, explained in detail, still does not answer some questions. In Avatar 2, some of the characters introduced have come out as mysterious and the makers have deliberately left these as cliffhangers.

The foremost enigma in Avatar 2 is Kiri. She is Dr Grace Augustine’s daughter born after the scientist died. Yet when she tries to communicate with her dead mother’s spirit through the Spirit Tree, she loses consciousness. This adopted daughter of the Sully family deserves further character development.

Another surprising thread is Spider, who is revealed in the movie to be the son of Quaritch, abandoned by the villain as a baby. Quaritch seemed to have developed a reluctant interest in the child. Spider, on the other hand, helped save his father from dying but refused to join him.

The movie shows only a glimpse of the dying Earth. If our Earth goes through further disintegration, the Na’vi life is in more danger from human invaders. RDA, which was searching for unobtanium in the first movie, will now search for the miracle substance that stops aging introduced in this sequel.

Many characters have been left unexplained in Avatar 2 such as marine biologist Ian Garvin, who can be a Na’vi ally and General Frances Ardmore, the Quaritch ally. The narrative used more than necessary space for some threads, say, Lo'ak's relationship with the Tulkun whale.

Some moral and ethical dilemmas are also cropping up in this sequel. The ethical use of advanced technology for military purposes or man's intervention in other societies for survival - are all unanswered questions. From environmental protection to individual sacrifice for the larger good are issues that need answers.

Stephen Lang has promised the media that further sequels will come as surprises. Fans and movie buffs will supposedly get unexpected twists in the forthcoming features. This is enough for enthusiasts to wait with bated breaths.

