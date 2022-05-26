Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 Review - Sean Gordon Murphy delivers the best issue yet

Batman: Beyond the White Knight is back with what seems to be its best issue yet. The final issue's revelation of Bruce being married to Harley is explored more here. We also finally get to see some of the Batman Beyond action missing from the earlier issues. Overall, this is where the series truly kicks into gear.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 is written and illustrated by Sean Gordon Murphy. The colors are provided by Dave Stewart, with letterings provided by Andworld design.

Note: A warning to the readers of this article, spoilers will be mentioned in this article.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 finally gets into the story

A page from the comic (Image via DC Comics)

In the previous two issues of Batman: Beyond the White Knight, the story was all over the place. It seemed that nothing of value was really going on, until now.

The issue picks up in the aftermath of Bruce and Harley being married. It is to be noted that the marriage was made to happen to save Bruce. This creates an interesting dynamic between Batman and the Joker, who harbors feelings for Harley.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 is surprisingly funny

Several scenes see Joker give his blessings to Bruce as he tries to digest that his greatest enemy married the love of his life. But of course, the marriage was a sham. It adds a good dose of comedy as Bruce is seen getting flustered and frustrated.

We then see Bruce don a prototype of the Beyond Bat-suit and take to the streets of Gotham. Elsewhere, Barbara gets Duke to become the new Robin while Dick and Powers talk about taking down the Batman. There is a scene that showcases the history between Powers and Bruce.

Terry finally has a more significant role

Fans often expect a Batman Beyond story to see some action involving the Dark Knight of the future. On that front, the comic does deliver. Terry is considerably involved in the story this time. With him being manipulated by Powers, he takes to the rooftops of Gotham to fight Bruce Wayne.

However, the Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 still isn't without its issues. There are times when it would just steer away whenever something interesting would develop. However, thankfully, that does not happen too much.

The art remains top-notch

A page from the comic (Image via DC Comics)

The art by Murphy still remains top-notch. The colors by Dave Stewart again complement it well. There is an easter egg here for the Batmobile fanatics that will blow their minds. Robert Pattinson's Batmobile shows up for a few seconds, and seeing that was just crazy. Murphy outdoes himself again on that front.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 was thankfully an improvement compared to the last two issues. It finally gets into the meat of the story and makes for an interesting setup.

