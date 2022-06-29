Batman: Beyond the White Knight #4 review: Terry McGinnis finally gets his time to shine

Batman: Beyond the White Knight returns this week with another explosive issue that ups the ante. The past few issues were missing that Batman Beyond action and #3 finally rectified that issue. However, #4 goes beyond and gives us some more story, this time with Terry McGinnis; that was a treat to see. More on that later.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #4 is an issue of comic written by Sean Murphy. He also illustrates the art, with Dave Stewart providing the colors and And world Design doing the letterings. The series is a sequel to Batman: Curse of the White Knight and is published under the DC Black Label.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #4 gives us more of Terry McGinnis

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #4 does many things right with this outing. In my review for #3, I called it the best outing of the series yet, but this current release takes the cake. With Terry finally getting his time in the spotlight, the story is starting to feel like that of Batman Beyond.

#1 and #2 of Batman: Beyond the White Knight hardly featured Terry in any capacity. With the character almost making a cameo in those outings, it's refreshing to see him be a major player. This issue, in particular, explores not only his relationship with Derek Powers but also his dad as some flashback sequences provide some fun revelations.

The flashback scene sees Terry's dad telling him that Derek Powers is insane and that he needs to be stopped. Terry finally decides to do something about it; it looks like the story is finally getting going. Can't wait to see where it leads, seeing Derek has always been Terry's arch-nemesis.

Bruce Wayne and Ace meet

A page from the comic (Image via DC Comics)

On Bruce Wayne's side of things, the story here sees him have a convo with Barbara Gordon after Duke dressed up as Robin and saved him. Injured, Bruce and Barbara have a heart-to-heart after they spoke about Dick Grayson and how he needs to reconcile with him.

Moments like this help Bruce's character in this story. Not only that, but he also goes back to the run-down Batcave and finds a flying Batmobile there. However, in that, he is also met with a dog. Jack Napier's AI ends up giving him the name of Ace, so we have Ace the Bathound in the story too. That moment was quite fun to see, and Murphy's writing does a great job pulling this off.

Derek Powers is still an underwhelming villain

A page from the comic (Image via DC Comics)

While Derek Powers indeed has an enigmatic aura, he still hasn't been able to do much as a villain yet. He stands here and talks to Terry and doesn't do much. Here is hoping he is given more to do in the upcoming issues.

The art of Sean Murphy remains top-notch, though. With great penciling work done here, this is probably Murphy's best work in the series that's further powered by the brilliant coloring of Dave Stewart. It looks like Murphy and Stewart can do no wrong regarding the art.

Final Thoughts

A page from the comic (Image via DC Comics)

This issue of Batman: Beyond the White Knight was perhaps the best of the series. While Derek Powers still feels underwhelming, the story is carried by Bruce Wayne and Terry McGinnis' great drama. Also, the inclusion of Ace the Bathound is a win.

