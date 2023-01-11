Black Panther 3 already in the works, confirms Wakanda Forever actor Letitia Wright

Black Panther 3 is already in development under Marvel Studios, according to actor Letitia Wright, who essays the role of Shuri aka Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a massive box-office success, grossing over $831 million worldwide. Critics and fans praised the film for its visual effects, emotional weight, and beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Angela Bassett, who played Ramonda in the film, won Best Supporting Actress at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Letitia Wright, who was also present at the prestigious event, shared some exciting insights into the development of Black Panther 3, leaving fans excited.

"I think it's already in the works": Letitia Wright on Black Panther 3 being in active development

Letitia Wright as Shuri in a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster (Image via Marvel Studios)

During a red carpet interview at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Shuri actor Letitia Wright shed some light on a possible third film for the Black Panther franchise.

Speaking to Variety, she said:

"I think it's already in the works, you know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan Coogler needs to get back into the lab so it's going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

Letitia Wright mentioned that she was "manifesting" the third installment of the film and continued:

"I always try to do positive words and positive thinking and I believe that good words manifest, so I'm manifesting a Black Panther 3. Why not?"

Wright's words sound promising, but as of now, fans must take this news with a pinch of salt, due to how Marvel Studios often unpredictably changes plans for their slate.

As per GameRant, Ryan Coogler is currently rumored to be the frontrunner to take on director duties for Avengers: Secret Wars. If this is true, then Black Panther 3 will take a long time to be made and may not even be part of the Multiverse Saga. Even if the reports are untrue, it will still take a while to get things set for production.

However, fans can expect Black Panther 3 to happen somewhere down the line as Shuri is now the Queen of Wakanda and the Black Panther, thus requiring more character development which could take place in other installments of the Multiverse Saga or in a potential third film.

Letitia Wright's Shuri aka Black Panther, meanwhile, is poised to be one of the new faces of the MCU alongside the likes of Sam Wilson's Captain America and Shang-Chi.

Shuri took over the mantle of Black Panther from her brother T'Challa, who was killed off-screen in the early stages of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the untimely demise of actor Chadwick Boseman.

In fact, the three are reported to play central roles in and be the first line of defense when Kang the Conqueror begins causing mayhem in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Plot of Black Panther 3

Shuri as Black Panther (Image via Marvel Studios)

So far, there is no concrete or rumored information as to what the plot of Black Panther 3 could be. However, fans can expect to see Shuri dealing with her role as Queen of Wakanda and taking on the responsibility of protecting her nation. However, this could interfere with her other role involving scientific tinkering, thus forcing her to find a highly skilled scientist within Wakanda to take on her previous job. She will also undoubtedly deal with the loss of not only her mother but also her entire family.

Fans could also possibly see Tenoch Huerta returning as Namor, but maybe this time he could end up joining forces with Shuri to fight a new threat and a common enemy. As seen at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri and Namor formed a truce between the people of Wakanda and Talokan.

Since a standalone Namor project cannot be made, owing to rights issues with Universal Pictures, it would make sense to continue his story in Black Panther 3 or another MCU project, like Fantastic Four.

