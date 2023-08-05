Blue Beetle: Breakdown of every Easter egg in the official trailer

The first Blue Beetle trailer was released on 3 April 2023, which sparked a wave of excitement among its devoted fan base. As all eyes turn to the trailer for this DC superhero movie, enthusiastic fans eagerly embark on a quest for hidden treasures.

From symbols to delightful surprise appearances by beloved characters, each secret gem extends an invitation to viewers. This invitation invites them to discover the world of the DC universe while appreciating the essence that effortlessly combines elements from both the past and present.

Through these clues and carefully crafted references, a connection is formed between what we see on screen and the rich origins found within comic books. These Easter eggs featured in the trailer include intriguing elements such as The Reach, Ted Kord, Blue Beetle's iconic Bug ship, and much more.

A closer look at the Blue Beetle trailer: Exploring 8 Hidden Easter Eggs

1) Ted Kord's Blue Beetle Costume - A Unique Legacy

The trailer showcases the distinctive Blue Beetle costume of Ted Kord. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

The trailer showcases the specific Blue Beetle costume of Ted Kord. Unlike Dan Garrett's costume, Ted Kord's outfit is slightly different. His version resembles Batman, relying on intelligence, gadgets, and resourcefulness.

Interestingly after Garrett's demise in the comics, he passed on the Scarab to Ted Kord, who then took up the mantle of the Blue Beetle. It is worth noting that the Scarab never functioned for Ted. Nevertheless, he continued his crime-fighting endeavors, relying on his gadgets and training.

2) Batman's Presence - A pivotal universe connection

An intriguing moment in the trailer involves Jaime's observation of Ted Kord's gadgets, likening them to something Batman would use. (Image via DC)

A fascinating moment in the trailer involves Jaime's observation of Ted Kord's devices, comparing them to something Batman would use. In response, Rudy, portrayed by George Lopez, retorts Batman's a fascist, confirming the existence of Batman within this universe. However, the question of which universe precisely the film belongs to remains unanswered.

According to James Gunn via DC, Blue Beetle is a marvelous part of the DCU, but the film's canonical status within the broader DC Universe is yet to be unveiled. If this character falls within Gunn's DC Universe slate, then the reference to Batman may be linked to the as-yet-uncast Dark Knight from The Brave and the Bold.

3) Blue Beetle maintains the unexpected identity twist of Jaime Reyes

The trailer supports an essential element from Jaime Reyes' comic book identity. (Image via DC)

Furthermore, the trailer supports a necessary aspect of Jaime Reyes' comic book identity – the revelation of his secret to his family. In the DC Comics universe, secret identities are significant for heroes like Clark Kent as Superman or Bruce Wayne as Batman.

Yet, in Jaime Reyes' case, his family becomes privy to his superhero persona. The trailer reveals a poignant moment where Jaime's family witnesses the transformative merging of the Scarab with him, depriving him of the opportunity to keep his newfound powers hidden.

4) A glimpse into DC's The Reach storyline

The Reach emerges as a formidable force, connected initially to Jaime Reyes but later incorporated into the narratives of the previous storylines. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The trailer leaves no stone unturned when dropping subtle hints and Easter eggs for ardent DC fans. Among these intriguing clues, one significant Easter egg emerges right at the start of the trailer. Our protagonist, Jaime, utters, 'feels so out of reach,' which might seem like an ordinary line at first glance.

However, upon closer analysis, it becomes evident that this choice of words alludes to the notorious Blue Beetle villains from the comic universe – the Reach. The Reach emerges as a formidable force, connected initially to Jaime Reyes but later incorporated into the narratives of the previous storylines. These cosmic conquerors employ highly advanced technology to launch invasions and conquer planets across the galaxy.

Notably, DC Rebirth retconned Beetle's Scarab into a magical artifact, casting uncertainty on how the character's origin story will unfold in the upcoming DC film.

5) Kord Industries enters the world of DC films for the first time

Kord Industries is a pivotal fictional entity in the DC universe. (Image via DC)

Another intriguing aspect unveiled in the trailer is the appearance of Kord Industries, a critical fictional entity in the DC universe. Alongside iconic companies like Wayne Enterprises and Lex Corp, Kord Industries holds significant prominence.

Ted Kord, the second Blue Beetle in the DC Comics timeline and an apprentice to Dan Garrett, spearheads this industrial giant. Unlike some superheroes, Ted Kord does not possess superpowers, nor did he utilize the Scarab during his tenure. However, the trailer suggests that Kord Industries was engaged in studying the enigmatic Scarab.

6) Blue Beetle's sentient Scarab - A voice from Young Justice

Blue Beetle might draw inspiration from Young Justice, as it suggests the Scarab will be aware and conversational again. ( Image via DC)

For those familiar with Young Justice season 2, the character of Jaime Reyes as Blue Beetle made a memorable debut. In this animated series, the Scarab exhibits a unique trait – sentience and the ability to communicate with Jaime, sharing the same voice.

The trailer hints that this rendition of Blue Beetle might draw inspiration from Young Justice, as it suggests the Scarab will be aware and conversational again. However, with a twist, the Scarab will now have a distinct voice, portrayed by an undisclosed actor. This subtle nod to the animated series adds an intriguing layer to the upcoming DC Universe movie.

7) The Enigmatic Villain - Victoria Kord

Victoria Kord, portrayed by Susan Sarandon, will emerge as Beetle's antagonist. (Image via Sportskeeda)

In preparation for Blue Beetle's much-anticipated release, DC Comics launched a new solo comic titled Blue Beetle: Graduation Day. Interestingly, while the comic resides within the familiar DC Comics timeline, it intriguingly incorporates concepts and characters from the forthcoming film, a trend often observed when significant DC movies are on the horizon.

One such character is Victoria Kord, the sister of Ted Kord, whose intentions remain shrouded in mystery within the pages of the comic. The trailer, however, strongly hints that Victoria Kord, portrayed by Susan Sarandon, will emerge as Beetle's antagonist.

8) Ted Kord's Blue Beetle bug ship

Blue Beetle Bug ship, a remarkable vehicle, served as Ted Kord's trusty companion during his tenure as a superhero. (Image via DC)

An unmissable Easter egg in the official trailer harks back to the superhero exploits of Ted Kord – the Blue Beetle Bug ship. This remarkable vehicle served as Ted Kord's trusty companion during his tenure as a superhero. The mere presence of the ship suggests that Ted Kord indeed donned the mantle of a superhero at some point in the timeline.

However, the trailer leaves us wondering about the duration and scope of his heroic endeavors. It is intriguing to note that the design of the ship bears a striking resemblance to Watchmen's iconic Owlship. Furthermore, this revelation underscores that the Beetle's technology, including the boat, originates from the brilliant mind of Ted Kord rather than alien origins.

Final thoughts

From these Easter eggs, it's evident that the filmmakers are trying to create a stunning character in the DC universe. (Image via DC)

It's evident, from these hidden surprises - Easter eggs, that the filmmakers are treating the character with seriousness and are thrilled to introduce him to an audience. Alongside these hidden surprises, the trailer also offers us a glimpse into the film's action-packed sequences.

Overall, the trailer presents a promising initial glance at the film. Evidently, the filmmakers have a passion for this character and are crafting a stunning cinematic experience.