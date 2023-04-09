10 most anticipated DC movies

DC movies are some of the most anticipated movies across the globe. The DC Universe has boasted impeccable superhero storytelling for decades, with characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman capturing the imaginations of fans around the world.

Over the past few years, DCEU has been successful in bringing popular DC heroes to the big screen, and the franchise is still going strong. As a result, DC has become known for its impressive visual effects and compelling storytelling that is guaranteed to engage viewers throughout the movie.

With several movies and TV shows set to release in the coming years, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most eagerly anticipated DC movies and TV shows that are scheduled for release in 2023 and beyond, listed in the order of their release dates.

Save the dates: The top 10 upcoming DC movies to watch

1) The Flash - June 16, 2023

"The Flash" DC movie, featuring Ezra Miller as the lead hero. (Image via DC)

The DC movie The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller as the lead hero, is the most awaited movie so far. Although it has changed directors in quick succession, with Andres Muschietti from IT now directing, the movie is finally moving forward with a release date set for June 16, 2023.

The Flash will introduce the concept of the multiverse in DCEU, bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman from the Tim Burton films and Ben Affleck's Batman from Zack Snyder's productions. The movie will introduce DCEU's Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, with Ron Livingston replacing Billy Crudup as Barry's father, Henry Allen. Kiersey Clemons will make her debut in DCEU in a story inspired by DC's Flashpoint.

The movie begins with Barry attempting to undo his mother's death. With so much potential in store, The Flash could become the most significant film in DC's future. However, many fans are already calling for Ezra Miller's replacement in the project due to his controversial conduct.

2) Blue Beetle - August 18, 2023

Blue Beetle is now confirmed to be set to release on August 18, 2023 (Image via DC)

WB has been eager to include Blue Beetle in its upcoming DC movies. However, it wasn't until early 2021 when Angel Manuel Soto was announced as director that production on the Blue Beetle movie began to move forward.

Blue Beetle is now confirmed for release on August 18, 2023, and will be a part of DCEU. Filming was completed in mid-2022, and it will be seen on the big screen as part of the DC movie's 2023 theatrical release. While some initial reports suggested it would be an HBO Max exclusive, it will now be released in theaters alongside other DC movies like Black Adam.

Blue Beetle is also one of several new DC movies that may be unfamiliar to those who haven't read the comics. However, Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña has been cast as the Blue Beetle himself (aka Jaime Reyes). Bruna Marquezine will play Jaime's love interest Penny, and Susan Sarandon will lend her talents to the film as Victoria Kord – the main villain of the Blue Beetle movie.

3) Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom - December 25, 2023

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, is on its way, (Image via DC)

The highly anticipated DC movie Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, is on its way for a Christmas release, following the huge success of James Wan's first Aquaman film, which grossed over $1.14 billion worldwide. The movie is directed by Wan and is set to be released on December 25, 2023.

Along with Momoa, the sequel will feature returning cast members Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. It is speculated that the title refers to the underwater city of Necrus.

Fans were eager to see the DC movie in its March 2023 release, but the film was delayed to ensure that the post-production process was as solid as possible. It's been rumored that the delay was also due to the release of Disney's aquatic movie Avatar: The Way of Water, which may have caused WB to reschedule to avoid comparisons.

4) Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4, 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024, (Image via DC)

Fortunately, the ongoing reshuffling of the DC movie's slate hasn't caused any disruptions for the release of Joker: Folie à Deux. The title "Folie à deux" refers to a psychological condition where two people share a delusion, which hints at the film's storyline. This standalone film has gone against the recent trend of DC movies by receiving critical acclaim and satisfying fans of the Joker character.

Fans can rest assured that Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. Given that the movie is not part of the DCEU, it's more likely to stay on schedule. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, thanks to the success of the first Joker film.

Todd Phillips is the returning director, and Lady Gaga has been confirmed to co-star in a new take on the Harley Quinn character, and the film will reportedly have musical elements. Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz will also join the cast.

5) Superman: Legacy - July 11, 2025

Superman: Legacy is coming out on July 11, 2025. (Image via DC)

Superman: Legacy is coming out on July 11, 2025. It marks the return of the man of steel in the revitalized DCU under the helm of James Gunn. Despite the title, it won't be an origin story. Instead, the film will explore the challenges Clark Kent faces in reconciling his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing.

Gunn will take a different approach by featuring a much younger Superman compared to previous DCU films. This DC movie will serve as the starting point for his takeover and reformation of the DCU. However, Henry Cavill won't reprise his role as Superman for the upcoming DCU film.

Although the movie will follow a younger Clark Kent, he will still be old enough to work at the Daily Planet. No director has been attached to Superman: Legacy, but there's a possibility that James Gunn might step in, considering that he's also the writer of the movie.

6) The Batman Part II - October 3, 2025

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson reprising his role as Bruce Wayne (Image via DC)

The upcoming DC movie list includes The Batman Part II, which will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025. The sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman will see Robert Pattinson reprising his role as Bruce Wayne, and is expected to draw inspiration from the popular No Man's Land story, where Gotham became a battleground following a devastating earthquake.

As with all Batman films, the focus is not only on the hero but also on the villain. Fans are hoping to see more of Barry Keoghan's Joker, who was briefly introduced at the end of The Batman. The sequel will also feature other familiar characters, including Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Penguin (Colin Farrell), the Riddler (Paul Dano), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), and Jim Gordon (Jeffery Wright).

Matt Reeves is expected to return as director, bringing his gritty vision of Gotham City back to the big screen. However, the new Batman villain is the subject of much anticipation and speculation among fans. The sequel promises to be another thrilling addition to the Batman franchise.

7) Black Canary

Black Canary would make an appearance on Batgirl before her solo film, (Image via DC)

Moving on to the uncertain future of DC movies, a standalone film featuring Black Canary has been in the works for some time. Rumors circulated in the DC fandom about Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary making an appearance on Batgirl before her solo film, but with the cancelation of the project, fans were left in the dark.

However, in August 2021, the news broke that a Black Canary spinoff was officially in development, with Smollett set to reprise her role as Dinah Lance/Black Canary. Misha Green is slated to be the screenwriter, but no director, release date, or supporting cast has been announced.

Originally intended for release on HBO Max, The Black Canary is expected to arrive in theaters sometime between 2023-2024, but whether it will make it to the big screen remains to be seen. It is also unclear whether the film will be released solely on streaming platforms, as Warner Media has indicated a preference for prioritizing theatrical releases for upcoming DC movies.

8) Static Shock

Static Shock will be a part of a new universe centered around black superheroes. (Image via DC)

Details about the movie are being kept under tight wraps at the moment, but it is one of the most awaited DC movies so far. While it's uncertain whether the film will be a part of HBO Max's lineup of projects, Jordan revealed that it will feature in a new universe centered around black superheroes.

This indicates that the movie may or may not be a part of the DCEU canon and instead paves the way for an entirely new superhero streaming franchise, potentially featuring characters from Milestone Comics. Not many details have been revealed about the move yet, although Randy McKinnon has been announced as the scriptwriter.

9) The Authority

The Authority is similar to that of The Boys, making the indie comic famous. (Image via DC)

DC superhero fans are delighted to learn that James Gunn's upcoming DC movies includes the announcement of The Authority, although a release date has not yet been confirmed. This marks the first time the superhero team has been adapted for the big screen. The Authority was originally created in the late '90s under Wildstorm, which was headed by current DC comics publishing head, Jim Lee.

Unlike traditional DC superhero teams, The Authority takes a more realistic approach, often using extreme methods to get the job done. The gritty backdrop of The Authority is similar to that of The Boys, making the indie comic famous. While no director, writer or release date has been announced yet, it's likely that more information will be revealed soon as James Gunn's sole focus is the DCEU.

10) The Brave and The Bold

DCU is set to welcome a brand new Superman and Batman movie, (Image via DC)

DCU is set to welcome a brand new Superman and Batman movie, although the release date has not yet been confirmed.

Following this, the highly anticipated movie The Brave and the Bold will be the first new Batman movie of the DCEU. The movie is said to feature a new Batman, a new Robin, and Batman's estranged son, who was raised by assassins and was first introduced in Grant Morrison's comic book storyline.

No official casting has been announced yet, meaning the search for a new Batman is now underway, and fans are excited as there will be no shortage of potential characters.

On the whole, the DC Extended Universe is set to release a wide range of exciting movies in the coming years. From highly anticipated sequels like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to new entries like Blue Beetle and Batgirl, DC fans have plenty to look forward to. DC promises to bring a fresh and exciting take on iconic characters to the big screen.

As always, with new movies come new possibilities, and it will be exciting to see how the DC Extended Universe continues to evolve and expand in the years to come.

