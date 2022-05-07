Black Bolt vs. Black Canary: Whose scream is more powerful? Comparing power levels amid rumors of Blackagar Boltagon's MCU debut

Seeing our very own Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has given us the chills we needed for years. Seeing him in live-action with his extraordinary powers and abilities was indeed a treat.

Black Bolt or Blackagar Boltagon has a lot of powers, but his quasi=sonic scream is the most special.

Talking about impressive screams, another holler comes to mind. Yes, you guessed correctly, its none other than Black Canary. She also has remarkable abilities that are very popular among comic book fans.

Her only superpower is her ultrasonic scream, also known as the famous Canary Cry. However, she makes up with abilities like martial arts, durability, and mental fortitude.

That being said, let us compare the screams of our favorite superhero hollers.

Comparing the origin, powers and abilities of Black Bolt and Black Canary

Black Bolt

Black Bolt #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Black Bolt's parents were leading geneticists and rulers of the city of the Inhumans, Attilan. While various Inhumans were generally exposed to mutagenic Terrigen Mists, Blackagar got exposed to it when he was only an embryo, resulting in him gaining great abilities.

The incident gave him powers like cosmic awareness, control over particles and electrons, increased super strength, matter manipulation, anti-gravity, telepathy, and the well-known quasi-sonic energy.

He had all of these powers since childhood, but the menace that he created with his quasi-sonic scream was a danger to the entire city.

Black Bolt #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

When Blackagar was little, his slight temper tantrum in the lab while being studied nearly destroyed the entire city. As a result, people started fearing his powers, and for the safety of society, he had to spend most of his childhood locked in a soundproof chamber with an energy harnessing suit.

Talking about the scream, Blackagar can destroy a mountain with a whisper and can destroy planets at full capacity. Due to a lack of control over his destructive scream, as a measure to be careful, he uses sign language and telepathy to communicate with others.

Black Canary

Birds of Prey #3 (Image via DC Comics)

Black Canary has a lot of different versions when it comes to her origins in the DC universe, but we are sticking to the New 52 version for this article.

Black Canary or Dinah Drake was born to a teenage mother who abandoned her, and as a result, she was placed in the foster care system. She then hopped around from one house to another, until the age of ten, when she ran away and started living on the streets of Gotham.

Luckily, she then meets Desmond Lamar, who was an ex-special forces agent and a martial arts sensei. He provides Dinah a much-needed shelter and teaches her martial arts in his dojo. As she grows older and becomes more and more skilled, Desmond dies of brain cancer. He then leaves the dojo with Dinah, and she becomes the new sensei.

Birds of Prey #1 (Image via DC Comics)

In the new 52, she gets her powers due to being exposed to a government experiment on an alien child named ditto.

Dinah has extraordinary skills such as acrobatics, archery (gratitude to Green Arrow), espionage, firearms, and detective skills. In martial arts, she is skilled in judo, boxing, escrima, jujitsu, karate, krav maga, wing chun, wrestling, and jeet kune do.

As far as her Canary Cry is concerned, it is powerful enough to shatter skulls, liquefy bones and dissolve brains. Black Canary can tear off buildings from her scream.

She also possesses great control over her ability. She can speak in a normal tone without accessing her superpowers, and can also use it in a low frequency to extinguish fires.

Whose scream is more powerful?

Clearly, the title for the most powerful scream goes to Black Bolt. While Black Canary is more skilled at controlling her power and using it more intelligently, her scream is nothing compared to Black Bolt's. While Canary can only reach through buildings, Black Bolt can destroy planets from his scream.

