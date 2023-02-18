The Marvels is one of 2023's most anticipated Marvel projects. It will be a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel and 2022's Ms. Marvel series. The title will see Brie Larson's Carol Danvers join forces with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau as they try to figure out how they end up switching places with one another when using their powers.

The film was originally set to release on July 28, 2023, however, it has now been pushed back to November 10, 2023. This is one possible reason why fans did not get to watch The Marvels trailer during the 2023 Superbowl Event, which featured trailers from other Disney projects such as Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny.

Why was The Marvels delayed?

The Marvels will now release on November 10, 2023 (Images via Marvel)

It is currently unknown why Disney delayed The Marvels as they have not yet put out an official statement addressing the reason. One possible reason could be the mixed-to-negative reception of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, after early viewers and fans of the film criticized the CGI and visual effects.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently revealed at the Disney Q1 Financial Year Results Conference Call that the House of Mouse would be cutting back on content produced to ensure better quality projects for its brands such as Marvel and Star Wars.

Another reason for the delay would be to give the post-production and visual effects team more time to polish the CGI and visual effects and make sure everything is up to the mark. This comes on the heels of Phase 4 being criticized by multiple fans and viewers for its lackluster quality.

Fans recently got excited about the upcoming release as Marvel Studios shared a first-look poster for The Marvels. It featured the three titular leads: Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, stacked on top of each other.

The Marvels' earlier July 28, 2023 slot has now been given to another Disney project, Haunted Mansion, which features Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Steinfeld, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito. June and July will see the release of several much-anticipated films including The Flash and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

According to The Direct, other upcoming MCU projects that were originally slated for 2023, such as Loki season 2, Echo, and Ironheart will also be delayed.

The Marvels plot, cast, and official staff

The upcoming film will focus on Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau as they try and figure out why they are switching places with one another when using their powers.

The film will also see Carol Danvers being married to Prince Yan (Park Seo-Joon), who is from a planet where people communicate with one another via singing. Samuel L. Jackson will also reprise his role as Nick Fury from previous MCU projects.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, but unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe."

It continues:

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged neice Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.’"

The cast of the film is as follows:

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Park-Seo Joon as Prince Yan

Zawe Ashton in an undisclosed villain role

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, with the script written by Zeb Wells, Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and DaCosta herself.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the film will be an "Avengers-level movie" and that Vellani's Ms. Marvel "steals the show." Fans are now excited for the release of The Marvels and can't to see what it has in store for them when it releases on November 10, 2023.

