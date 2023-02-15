Ant-Man 3 Rotten Tomatoes Score is out and it is way less than expected

The trailers for Ant-Man 3 made it seem like the trend of strong MCU movies had made a comeback, with Wakanda Forever and Quantumania slated to be a one-two knockout combo. Even the reactions to Ant-Man 3 were highly positive as most critics seemed happy with the film.

But apparently, the harsh reality is that not every critic likes this movie. With the review embargo being lifted, the number of negative reviews for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is much higher than usual for an MCU project.

The film's Rotten Tomatoes score is also much lower than anyone would have expected, as it has now become the second MCU movie to fall below 60%.

How much did Ant-Man 3 score on Rotten Tomatoes?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rotten Tomatoes Score (Image via Marvel)

The current standing as of writing this report is 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a total of 129 reviews. The score started in the 60s, but fell into the lower 50s with more reviews coming in.

An MCU movie usually rakes in something between 400-500 reviews. So it is possible that by the time the total reviews hit that number, Ant-Man 3’s Rotten Tomatoes score will fall below 50%.

If that happens, then Quantumania would end up in the same category as Eternals’, which had an RT score of 47%. In fact, with the kind of drop that Quantumania’s score has suffered, it is quite possible that the film could go even below Eternals, and become the lowest-rated MCU movie of all time.

Ant-Man 3 reviews

From Left to Right: Ant-Man/Scott Lang, Cassie Lang and Wasp/Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Image Credit: Marvel Studios)

The general consensus of Quantumania is that it unleashes Kang in the best way possible. But the story is muddled with the main focus of laying down the pathway to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Early reviews for the film have highlighted a number of weak areas.

Julian Roman from MovieWeb wrote:

"Quantumania throws every can of paint in the garage at the screen while struggling with tone and convincing character dynamics. Jonathan Majors is an absolute beast as Kang the Conqueror. The MCU's Phase Five starts on uneven footing."

JimmyO from JoBlo's Movie Network deemed the newest MCU project a funny outing:

"Funny, heartfelt, and exciting, and the villain is a worthy foe. Pfieffer and Majors shine. Most of the jokes work – with some falling flat – and perhaps there are a few minor visual effects that are less effective, but the weirdness made it work."

In his review, David Fear of Rolling Stone claimed that Eternals is better:

"Quantumania is somehow heavy without feeling substantial, almost desperate in its dourness. Even scattered with occasional wisecracks, it makes Eternals feel positively breezy by comparison."

Overall, Ant-Man 3 tries to do a lot for the franchise but loses direction under the pressure of giving Phase 5 a strong start.

How Quantumania stands against the past

Ant-Man and Wasp in Ant-Man 3 (Image Credit: Marvel Studios)

With a strong villain like Kang taking on Ant-Man, it seemed that Ant-Man 3 could have been a huge deal. In fact, early reactions also suggested this, with many deeming the project the best Ant-Man movie. However, as far as the Rotten Tomatoes score is concerned, Ant-Man had a strong score of 83%, whereas Ant-Man and the Wasp stood at 87%.

Kang could still prove to be the film's biggest strength, given that the one thing that’s common across reviews is that everyone is praising Jonathan Majors’ performance. So, Kang the Conqueror could be the driving factor in ticket sales.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17, 2023.

