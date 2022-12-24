Can Spider-Man shoot webs without his suits? 

When Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, it gave fans of the different Spider-Man actors a gala time to share notes and rejoice. The accidental opening of the multiverse brings the three Spider-Men face-to-face. It also brought out the relevant question - Can Spidey shoot webs without his suit using only his body?

Different generations of moviegoers have watched different versions of the young superhero. What is common in all the versions are his sticky fingers helping him climb, his spider-sense and heightened agility. Yet Spidey is most memorable as he swings from webs across the megacity.

The main tool of this superhero has raised questions throughout the generations regarding its source. Some versions support that it is a chemical formulated by the genius hero himself while others claim that it is a biological compound produced in his body.

The confusion about the source of Spider-Man’s webbing

Spidey is always ready to shoot webs (Image via Marvel Studios)

Comic readers throughout the ages have known that when a radioactive spider bit teenager Peter Parker, he developed special skills. These included super agility, enhanced strength, fighting skills, the ability to climb and leap, quick reflexes and many more. However, the science prodigy created the webbing component and the shooting device himself through trial and error.

His web-shooting devices along with the super-tensile web strings are an example of this nerdy student’s higher scientific knowledge. This was also coupled with the special Spider-Man suit that he had designed. However, the question of whether he can shoot webs without his suit still remains.

The confusion started with the 2002 Tobey Maguire movie Spider-Man. Sam Raimi, the maker, found it simpler to include organic or biological webbing capabilities in Parker as another outcome of the spider bite. This alteration from the original stories was widely accepted by viewers and the movie was a huge success.

How was organic web included in comic books?

Tobey Maguire's Spidey used organic webs (Image via Marvel Studios)

Seeing the success of the movie, the comic books changed their storyline too. In the comic series, The Amazing Spider-man, the villain “Queen” turns Peter into a giant spider and he dies only to be reborn with natural web-shooting abilities.

Adding to this supernatural twist, in 2005, The Other came up with the story of Morlun killing Parker. Before dying in the morgue, a new Parker crawls out and forms a cocoon around himself for protection. This new Peter Parker is endowed with more spider power, such as night vision, along with organic webbing.

By 2007, Peter Parker, in comic books, seemed to be returning to mechanical web-shooters. A half-explanation is suggested in the Spider-Island story. When Carlie Cooper asked Peter how to replenish the organic web material, he explains that extra fluids and starch intake help.

It didn't answer why Spidey went back to using the web-shooting device from his suit.

Can Spidey shoot webs without his suit and his mechanical device?

Andrew Garfield's Spidey experimenting on synthetic web (Image via Marvel Studios)

Yes, the superhero did shoot organic webs that he produced in his body. This change was temporary, only for a short time, and the changes were discarded soon.The new movies and comic book stories went back to mechanical web-shooting devices attached to the suits of the science genius hero.

For movie enthusiasts still wondering if he can shoot webs without his suit, the answer is both yes and know, depending on the movies they are watching.

The Tobey Maguire movies, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 show organic web-shooting, as does Spider-Man: No Way Home. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's movies display well-researched chemical webs and efficient mechanical web-shooting devices.

In later films, Tony Stark and Peter Parker try to upgrade the shooting device with increased taser voltage.

So, as mentioned earlier, depending on the movies you watch, the superhero can shoot the webs both with and without his suit.

